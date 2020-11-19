How the Friends of A Million Little Things Will Come Together After Tragedy Once Again

We may not yet know if Eddie (David Giuntoli) is alive or dead, but one thing's for sure: he's not well.
He got hit by a car at the very end of the season two finale and while we're pretty sure he survived, something tragic has definitely still happened. The group who came together after a friend's death in the pilot of A Million Little Things will have to rally around each other once again, and it's not going to be an easy road ahead, as promised by stars Romany Malco and Christina Moses.
"It's very, very reminiscent of episode one, season one coming together because we had lost Jon," Malco told E! News. "And here we are top of season three coming together for what seems to be the exact same thing."
While the death of Jon (Ron Livingston) brought the group of friends closer together, this time, they could get torn apart, especially considering what Rome (Malco) and Regina (Moses) are already going through.
"The challenges that the characters have is, how, how can we be there for one another?" Malco said. "What do you say? What role do I play in this, if any? Who's responsible for it? All of these questions, so in some ways it's very reminiscent of season one, and in other ways...With Jon, we were inspired to be there for each other more and to really start living our lives. With Eddie, it could potentially derail us considering we're already dealing with the loss of a child, and the potential loss of a friend could have a very negative effect."
Last season, Rome and Regina were all set to adopt a baby, but the adoption fell through when the mother changed her mind. It led to a huge fight about whether they even really wanted to have children and left the couple at a bit of a crossroads that is now even more complicated by whatever happened to Eddie, Moses said.
"We're definitely going to examine how grief plays a role in either taking a few steps backward as you step forward...or does it threaten to derail everything?"
Hit play above to hear more from Malco and Moses, including how COVID-19 is also playing a role this season.
A Million Little Things airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on ABC.