A Million Little Things Reportedly Ending With Season 5

A Million Little Things could be saying a million little goodbyes.
The ABC series may be ending after its fifth season. Series creator DJ Nash is reportedly crafting the final episodes, according to TVLine.com. The outlet reports that the show will have a "creatively satisfying conclusion."
E! News has reached out to ABC and Nash but hasn't received a comment.
The season four finale ended on a cliffhanger, as Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) battles cancer while also hiding the baby he and Maggie (Allison Miller) have on the way. News of the show's potential ending has left fans curious about how the relationship between Maggie and Gary will unfold, but here's to hoping that a closing season will answer all of our burning questions.
"Everybody creatively at ABC was so supportive and wanted to see a fifth season happen," Nash revealed to TVLine.com in May. And we knew that if it didn't happen, our fans would be like, ‘You can't end a series like that!"
As for where the characters are heading next, Nash previously teased what fans can expect. Following the season four finale, he told TV Insider, "Seeing Gary and Maggie switch roles from the one we saw first season, where now it's Maggie helping Gary through this, will be really telling and challenging for their relationship."
Nash also noted, "Some of the mystery that we will follow in season five has already been planted and you may not even be aware of it yet, and some of it unfolds as the season progresses. We certainly are dealing with a lot of unresolved things."
Starring David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Allison Miller and Christina Moses, the show revolves around a close group of friends from Boston who were inspired to live life to the fullest after the unexpected death of their close friend.
A Million Little Things airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on ABC.