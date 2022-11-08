Gigi Hadid Leans Into Glam Grunge With Nose Ring and Grey Lipstick at the CFDA Awards

Gigi Hadid has delivered yet another iconic fashion moment.
The model was amongst the many dazzling public figures who attended the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards held on Nov. 7 at Cipriani South Street in New York City, where she stepped out in a grunge-inspired look by Thom Browne.
The festive outfit included a white cropped long-sleeve top under a red plaid vest, worn with another blue patterned blazer chicly tossed over the shoulder. Gigi completed the wintery ensemble with striped pants, which included a casual roped belt, and pointed-toe black boots.
But the real cherry on top was her edgy nose ring and smokey grey lipstick, proving there's always room for a little grunge on the red carpet.
Her appearance at the event comes just a few months after Gigi made an even deeper venture into the fashion world with the release of her new cashmere brand, Guest in Residence.
Per a press release, the model was "conceived to honor and evoke a fresh appreciation and respect for the timeless designs, materials and craftsmanship of heritage heirlooms for all generations."
And while sister Bella Hadid has yet to release a brand of her own (fingers crossed she'll do so eventually), her modeling career has been anything but typical.
During Paris Fashion Week, the supermodel quickly went viral after she closed out the Coperni fashion show by having a dress spray-painted on her bare body.
The fashion industry continues to be shaken by the Hadids, and Gigi's latest look only further proves that. See all stars at the CFDA Awards here.