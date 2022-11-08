Gigi Hadid Leans Into Glam Grunge With Nose Ring and Grey Lipstick at the CFDA Awards

Watch : Bella Hadid Has Dress SPRAY-PAINTED ON During Runway Show

Gigi Hadid has delivered yet another iconic fashion moment.

The model was amongst the many dazzling public figures who attended the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards held on Nov. 7 at Cipriani South Street in New York City, where she stepped out in a grunge-inspired look by Thom Browne.

The festive outfit included a white cropped long-sleeve top under a red plaid vest, worn with another blue patterned blazer chicly tossed over the shoulder. Gigi completed the wintery ensemble with striped pants, which included a casual roped belt, and pointed-toe black boots.

But the real cherry on top was her edgy nose ring and smokey grey lipstick, proving there's always room for a little grunge on the red carpet.

Her appearance at the event comes just a few months after Gigi made an even deeper venture into the fashion world with the release of her new cashmere brand, Guest in Residence.