Gigi Hadid Confesses She Has "Imposter Syndrome" as a Fashion Founder

After launching her luxury cashmere line, Guest in Residence, Gigi Hadid reflected on what it really feels like to be a brand founder.

Gigi Hadid is keeping it real on what it feels like to run her own company.

The supermodel, who launched a cashmere brand called Guest in Residence in September, opened up about how being a boss of a big company isn't all sunshine and rainbows.

"I have imposter syndrome all the time," she told Vogue fashion editor-at-large Gabriella Karefa-Johnson at the magazine's Forces of Fashion event.

Of course, many would argue the 27-year-old's modeling experience alone makes her an expert in the industry. After all, she continues to be booked and busy.

And while Gigi admitted she could've taken the easy route with her brand's offerings, she explained that she wanted her line of products to be intentional.

"I thought that it was...not necessarily obvious, but expected for me to come out with something that was more a fast-fashion type situation," she said. "It just felt like the right material that I could play with in a lot of different ways that was true to me, true to my style." 

The star is also bringing a whole new meaning to wearing your heart on your sleeve, as she revealed 2-year-old daughter Kai was the motivation she needed to make Guest in Residence a reality.

"You can't model forever," Gigi explained. "I was creative and that is where I saw my life going."

James Devaney/GC Images

She continued, "I already had been thinking about cashmere, but I think it [pregnancy] just made me think about how much more settled I would feel to have an office space job. I can take my daughter there with me."

Gigi's little one—whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik—just might take over the office space now that she's mobile.

"I think she's a genius," the new mom said on the Sept. 11 episode of Sunday TODAY. "But I think that's what everyone says about their kid...She's so mobile, jumping off things. Very brave, which is great."

Gig added, "The more that she talks, and understands, and remembers, it just gets more and more fun. And she's a blessing."

