CFDA Awards 2022 Red Carpet: See Every Fabulous Look as the Stars Arrive

Watch : Ciara Is SMOLDERING in Tom Ford Dress at 2021 CFDA Awards

Let the fashion extravaganza begin!

The biggest and brightest stars showed up and showed out in their finest attire to attend the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7 in New York City.

Of course, no one expected anything less from the top designers and the style devotees who scored an invite to the annual event. And with honorees such as Lenny Kravitz, Kim Kardashian and Law Roach on this year's guest list, you know they'll be setting the fashion bar high.

In fact, many celebrities turned the red carpet into their own personal runway. From a sea of sparkly dresses that rivaled the flashing cameras to a few larger-than-life looks, the multitude of spectacular style moments were worthy of their own art installations.

Case in point? Katie Holmes dazzled in a shimmery silver slip dress that was held together by diamonds. The Jonathan Simkhai design screamed glitz and glamour with its ornamentation and fabulous fringe hem.

Plus, Natalia Bryant, Julia Fox and Cassie were just a few other stars who made a style statement by opting for the more is more approach.