Taylor Swift Supports BFF Gigi Hadid at Launch of Guest in Residence Line

In celebration of the launch of her new luxury cashmere brand, Guest In Residence, Gigi Hadid hosted a star-studded dinner at Le Chalet in New York City on Sept. 6. Among the attendees who stepped out for the Parisian cuisine dinner included the runway model's BFF Taylor Swift, sister Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Tan France and Edward Enninful, in addition to other celebs.

Not only does the 27-year-old serve as the founder of her cashmere clothing line, but she also is at the helms as its creative director. Per a press release, Gigi's was "conceived to honor and evoke a fresh appreciation and respect for the timeless designs, materials and craftsmanship of heritage heirlooms for all generations."

As for the inspiration behind the brand's name? Guest in Residence stems from Gigi's "rigorous travel during her modeling career, which has quite literally taken her all over the globe."