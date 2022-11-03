2022 People's Choice Awards

Vote Now!

Revisit Birthday Girl Kendall Jenner's Most Jaw-Dropping Fashion Moments Ever

Kendall Jenner officially turned 27 years old on Nov. 3, and we're celebrating by taking a look back at her best looks over the years, from memorable Met Gala ensembles to sheer gowns and more.

By Paige Strout Nov 03, 2022 12:00 PMTags
FashionBirthdaysKendall JennerKardashiansCelebritiesEntertainment
Watch: See ALL of Kendall Jenner's Show-Stopping Fashion Looks

The first week of November is full of Kardashian-Jenner birthdays.

Kendall Jenner officially turned 27 years old on Nov. 3, just two days before her mom Kris Jenner's birthday on Nov. 5. Having gone from being a reality TV star to one of the biggest supermodels in the world, Kendall's fashion evolution proves just how far she's come over the years.

Kendall—who is currently dating NBA player Devin Booker—began establishing herself as a red carpet staple in the early 2010s, wearing looks by designers such as Fausto Puglisi, Emilio Pucci and Calvin Klein at awards shows, premieres and film festivals.

And the more her modeling career took off, the more she experimented with her style, from rocking faux bangs at the 2015 American Music Awards to her black, sheer 2016 Cannes gown to her iconic orange feathered Met Gala ensemble in 2019.

Flash forward to 2022, and she's become a total trendsetter, wearing everything from slip dresses to fun prints and even bleaching her eyebrows for the 2022 Met Gala.

photos
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker: Romance Rewind

In celebration of the birthday girl, scroll below to take a look back at Kendall's most jaw-dropping looks ever.

Sophie Sahara
Little Black Dress

Kendall sported this little black dress to celebrate the Nevada launch of her Añejo Reserve, Eight Reserve by 818 in Las Vegas.

Fairchild Archive/WWD via Getty Images
Flower Power

The Kardashians star sported a fun, floral dress and boots while attending the Marni Spring 2023 with her BF Devin Booker.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Hollywood Glam

Kendall looked like a movie star in her black Balenciaga gown at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and completed the look with her new red locks.

BACKGRID
Green With Envy

This green slip-on dress has us feeling envious of Kendall's wardrobe.

John Shearer/Getty Images
Bleached Brows

Kendall balanced her the darkness of her 2022 Met Gala ballgown by Prada by bleaching her eyebrows blonde.

RACHPOOT / BACKGRID
Black & White

Kendall proved she can rock the boldest of patterns in this matching black and white crop top and pants.

Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock
Business Chic

Kendall showed she means business at the FYC Event for The Kardashians, pairing her Givenchy outfit with shoes by Yeezy.

Christopher Smith/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Cool Culottes

The supermodel brings culottes into the 21st century with this leather look.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Bejeweled

Kendall was covered head-to-toe in jewels in her 2021 Met Gala gown by Givenchy.

Shutterstock
Neon Dream

Kendall dons a sparkly neon green bodysuit to the Brit Awards.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Coming Up Roses

Kendall attended the 2019 Emmys in a statement-making floral gown featuring an edgy latex top and sleeves.

Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty Images for H&M / amfAR
Kotton Kandy

Kendall looks extra sweet in this pink gown at the Cannes Gala.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Stuart Weitzman
Let's Get to Werk!

The supermodel knows how to mix business with fashion in this blazer and matching heels.

Oh, La La!

Kendall stole the show at the Met Gala in this orange feather dress by Versace.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Chaos SixtyNine
Always Looking Bright

Kendall posed and smiled at the Chaos SixtyNine Issue 2 launch party in London and wore a Dudas Spring 2019 dress and Yeezy PVC Season 6 shoes.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Basketball Beauty

Kendall smiles as she sits courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game wearing leather pants and Yeezy heels.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Fangirl for Feathers

The model looked fantastic in a LPA Aurora dress and Yeezy heels at Revolve's second annual #REVOLVEawards.

Instagram
Off the Shoulder & Off the Charts

Kendall got festive at the Kardashian-West Christmas Eve party in an off-the-shoulder gown designed by Christian Siriano

Gotham/GC Images
Go Green

The 25-year-old flashed a huge smile as she rode a Citi Bike in a green coat in New York City over her birthday weekend.

Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images for BFC
All That Glitters Is Gold

Kendall shocked with her sheer gold Julian Macdonald look at the 2018 British Fashion Awards.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar
Level Up

Kendall took flare pants and long sleeves to a whole new level in this all-black Vera Wang ensemble.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot
Cute in Corsets

The model made a case for corset-bearing dresses and trendy tinted sunglasses.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Perfect in White

Shutting down the Met once again, Jenner stuns in this heavenly Off-White number. 

Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage
Queen of Sheer

Looking like a ruffled goddess, Jenner came to slay, princess-style, in this white, sheer, layered gown. 

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Barely There

We're sure all eyes were on Kendall at the Met Gala when she arrived in this La Perla slip. 

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Couture Queen

The model let it all follow behind her in this glamours Giambattista Valli Couture dress paired with white heels. 

Antony Jones/Getty Images
Smart Casual

The Jenner sister decided to spark things up wearing this over-the-top Alexandre Vauthier piece with a plain pair of jean shorts and pumps. What a combo. 

Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Sheer Delight

Serving major haute couture vibes, the star looks ravishing in this Cavalli couture gown.

Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Sharp Shoulders

The shoulders tell it all on this reality star. This Carmen March dress shows off the models great physique from head to toe. 

J. Webber / Splash News
Sweet Greens

The young model slays in this garden inspired Dolce & Gabbana dress paired with a floral bag and stunning white boots. 

photos
View More Photos From Kendall Jenner's Best Looks

Trending Stories

1

Selena Gomez's Documentary: The Biggest Revelations

2

Dwyane Wade Slams Ex-Wife’s Attempt to Block Zaya's Name Change

3

Teen Mom’s Catelynn, Tyler Explain Adoption to Their Daughter

Can't keep up? Get every update, exclusive clips and more from your favorite family.

Trending Stories

1

Selena Gomez's Documentary: The Biggest Revelations

2

Dwyane Wade Slams Ex-Wife’s Attempt to Block Zaya's Name Change

3

Teen Mom’s Catelynn, Tyler Explain Adoption to Their Daughter

4

Why Khloe Kardashian Didn’t Want Tristan to Pay for True’s Birthday

5

Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller's Cause of Death Revealed