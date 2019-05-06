by McKenna Aiello | Mon., May. 6, 2019 5:50 PM
Kendall Jenner is Met Gala perfection.
In what marked her sixth consecutive appearance at the fashion industry's version of the Super Bowl, the supermodel and E! reality star worked the red carpet in a design by Versace. Jenner channeled her inner Las Vegas showgirl in a bright orange gown, which featured feathers and beads to boot!
Jenner told E!'s Zuri Hall that her and little sister Kylie Jenner really "decided to go for it" while brainstorming this year's looks. "Kylie and I worked together on it and we came up with a fun vibe with Donatella [Versace]. We're really happy with it," she explained.
That's when Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott hopped into the interview, with the makeup mogul teasing, "I can't breath but I feel good!"
The 23-year-old finds herself in good company, with sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie, as well as mom Kris Jenner also ascending the Metropolitan Museum of Art's iconic steps for a night of fearless style moments and some (arguably illegal) bathroom selfies.
Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic
So how do the famous sisters feel about their momager's platinum blonde hairstyle?
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
"She's a rockstar and I love her. She looks amazing!" Kendall gushed, while Kylie called the makeover "so fun" and "different."
The theme of this year's star-studded soiree is Camp: Notes on Fashion, and A-listers Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Serena Williams as well as Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele were hand-picked by Anna Wintour to co-chair.
Beginning from Kendall's inaugural Met Gala in 2014, she and the rest of the Kar-Jenner fam have continued to deliver some of the most memorable looks of the evening year after year.
Getty Images; WireImage; Shutterstock
From Jenner's Old Hollywood-inspired Topshop gown, to her Calvin Klein beaded number and multicolored Atelier Versace ensemble, it's practically impossible to find a trend she can't pull off. And who could forget Kendall's 2017 Met Gala look, which was designed by La Perla and made out of 85,000 crystals strung together by a single thread.
Last year, the model took a page out of Kim K.'s playbook by rocking an Off-White jumpsuit not unlike the Vivienne Westwood dress the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a year prior.
Enjoy the evening, Kenny!
Don't miss E! News Tuesday, May 7 at 7 p.m. for a full recap of fashion's biggest night!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?