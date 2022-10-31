Kendall Jenner Sends Birthday Love to Boyfriend Devin Booker

Instagram

In June, a source close to Kendall told E! News she and Devin "hit a rough patch" and that "she wanted space and time apart." However, it soon became clear that the couple was back in the zone.

"She and Devin are fully back together," a source close to Kendall told E! New in July. "They worked out their issues and decided they want to move forward and be together."

And in just a few days, it will be Devin's turn to celebrate Kendall's birthday. The Kardashians star turns 27 on Nov. 3. With her birthday being so close to Halloween, Kendall has often celebrated the event with a costume party. And she isn't the only one in the Kardashian-Jenner family who enjoys getting into the spooktacular spirit.

To look back at some of their costumes from over the years, click here.