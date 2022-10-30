Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Cradles Baby Bump in Halloween Selfie

Bump watch...but make it spooky.
Behati Prinsloo is getting into the Halloween spirit as she awaits the arrival of her third child with husband Adam Levine.
On Oct. 29, the pregnant model posted a selfie wearing a black Aritzia long-sleeve shirt and yoga pants from Beyond Yoga as she cradled her growing baby bump in a comfy outfit. To complete the looks, she added an alien necklace and painted a quarter moon between her brows and stars below her eyes.
Behati's eerie look is just the latest in a series of spooky holiday snaps shared to social media. Last week, the former Victoria's Secret Angel—who shares daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4 with the Maroon 5 frontman—shared a pic of one of her daughters in a black bat costume. A few days later, Behati posted a photo of herself posing in her closet dressed in a red and green stripped sweater, a white mask and white shoes with red blood spatter. She captioned the Instagram Story, "The love child of Freddy, Jason and Grim."
On Oct. 27, the family fun continued with Behati sharing a video to her Instagram Stories of one of her daughters dressed as the iconic Addams Family character Wednesday Addams.
Behati, 34, confirmed she was expecting baby no. 3 on Sep. 25. However, the baby news was overshadowed days later by cheating allegations from an Instagram model named Sumner Stroh, who said on social media she'd had an affair with Adam and shared what she said were flirty DMs from him.
Sumner, 23, also alleged that Adam, 45, asked if she would mind if he names his unborn child after her.
Adam then responded to the allegations, writing on his Instagram Story, "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."
He added, "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."
In the weeks after the scandal broke, Behati and Adam—who tied the knot in 2014—have put on a united front, running errands together in Montecito, Calif. and enjoying a beach day. The supermodel was also spotted supporting her husband backstage while he performed with his band at the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation's The Event fundraiser in Las Vegas on Oct. 8.
Behati has yet to speak out publicly about the allegations. However, a friend of the couple recently told E! News that she will continue to stand by her man.
"Behati is upset but she does believe him that there was no physical affair," the insider shared earlier this month. "They have been together this entire time.