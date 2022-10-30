Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Cradles Baby Bump in Halloween Selfie

Watch : Behati Prinsloo GIVES THE FINGER After Adam Levine Scandal

Bump watch...but make it spooky.

Behati Prinsloo is getting into the Halloween spirit as she awaits the arrival of her third child with husband Adam Levine.

On Oct. 29, the pregnant model posted a selfie wearing a black Aritzia long-sleeve shirt and yoga pants from Beyond Yoga as she cradled her growing baby bump in a comfy outfit. To complete the looks, she added an alien necklace and painted a quarter moon between her brows and stars below her eyes.

Behati's eerie look is just the latest in a series of spooky holiday snaps shared to social media. Last week, the former Victoria's Secret Angel—who shares daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4 with the Maroon 5 frontman—shared a pic of one of her daughters in a black bat costume. A few days later, Behati posted a photo of herself posing in her closet dressed in a red and green stripped sweater, a white mask and white shoes with red blood spatter. She captioned the Instagram Story, "The love child of Freddy, Jason and Grim."