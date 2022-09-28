Proof Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Are Still a United Front Amid Cheating Allegations

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are doing what lovers do.
A week after cheating allegations against the Maroon 5 frontman surfaced, the couple, who are expecting their third child together, continued to put on a united front as they caught a plane out of Santa Barbara, Calif. On Sept. 27, Adam and Behati were seen boarding a private jet headed to Las Vegas, where Maroon 5's new residency will take place next year.
For their flight, Adam kept things casual in a Sublime T-shirt, ripped jeans and bright green sneakers. Meanwhile, Behati was giving off Y2K vibes in leopard print slip dress and chunky boots, opting to cover her baby bump with an oversized jacket wrapped around her waist.
This was the second time the duo were spotted stepping out together after Instagram model Sumner Stroh made claims that she previously had a year-long affair with Adam. For his part, the "She Will Be Loved" singer has denied having an affair, though he admitted to using "poor judgment" and "crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."
"In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family," he shared in a statement on Sept. 20. "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again."
While Behati has yet to publicly address the allegations against her husband, a source told E! News that the model is "upset but she does believe him that there was no physical affair."
"They have been together this entire time," the insider continued. "She feels they are happily married and is shocked to find out what was going on behind her back."
The source shared that while Adam—who is dad to daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4, with Behati—maintains there "was nothing physical," he is "disappointed in himself and upset that he has hurt his family like this."
"It's a wake-up call," the insider said, adding that the entire scandal "has made him realize that he has a lot to work on."