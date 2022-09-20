Chrishell Stause, Emily Ratajkowski and More Sound Off on Adam Levine Cheating Denial

Watch : Adam Levine DENIES Cheating on Pregnant Wife Behati Prinsloo

This story has taken its toll on pop culture fans.

On Sept. 19, Adam Levine denied claims that he cheated on wife Behati Prinsloo with Instagram model Sumner Stroh.

"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," the Maroon 5 frontman said. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless."

And after Adam spoke out on social media, other stars appeared to weigh in on the situation and share their own two cents.

"When apologizing for cheating publicly, I hate the we will get through it together part from a man," Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, whose marriage to Justin Hartley ended in 2019, wrote on Twitter. "Don't speak for her. You've done enough."

Sara Foster took to TikTok and slammed both Adam and Sumner for their part in the drama. "Cheating is so gross," she said. "This woman who chose to make a viral TikTok video…putting it out there for the world to see for a pregnant woman to see when she could have just messaged her privately…We don't feel sorry for you. You knew this man was married and you participated."