Ariana Grande Proves She’s Best in Show With Spot-on Jennifer Coolidge Impression

Ariana Grande is switching the positions this Halloween.
Ahead of the spooky holiday, the Wicked star shared videos of herself with former Victorious co-star Elizabeth Gillies reenacting scenes from the 2000 film Best in Show, starring Jennifer Coolidge and Eugene Levy.
Ariana looks just like Jennifer in a curled hairdo and purple eyeshadow glam, plus she nailed her famous voice.
She captioned the Oct. 28 Instagram post, "Happy Halloween. We did this in May." You'll want to scroll through the Instagram gallery to watch the scenes.
And we aren't the only ones who found the impression impressive, Katy Perry commented, "can this get nominated."
Even the Legally Blonde star herself chimed, "This is f***ing great," Jennifer wrote. "I was gonna go as the young boy's pet weasel from ‘The Watcher' but now I think I'm gonna go as @arianagrande's dog Toulouse."
This isn't the first time Ariana has impersonated the actress. In fact, Jennifer credits the singer's 2018 impression on The Tonight Show for revitalizing her career.
"You should know that it was sort of the beginning of a lot of cool things that happened for me," Jennifer told Jimmy Fallon back in January. "I was going through a dead zone. Not much was going on. And then Ariana did this imitation on your show and you encouraged her and then this ball got rolling."
After a friend of hers recommended she slide into Ariana's DMs, Jennifer shared that she decided to do so despite being initially doubtful she'd receive a response.
"I was like, ‘No! She's got 260 million followers! Those are robots. The robots answer the DMs,'" Jennifer said. "I did it anyway and then this response came back and then the next thing you know, I was like going to her house getting a wardrobe fitting for ‘thank u, next.'"
She went on to reprise her Legally Blonde role opposite Ariana's re-imagination of Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods in the 2018 music video.
(E! and The Tonight Show are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)