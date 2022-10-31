Kelly Ripa, Jenna Bush Hager, Jennifer Hudson and More TV Hosts Reveal Their Must-See Halloween Costumes

Watch : Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Spoof House of the Dragon

It's no trick, these Halloween outfits are such a treat!

Every year, TV hosts pull out all the stops to celebrate spooky season with elaborate costumes. And the 2022 looks were just as spectacular as you'd expect.

The Today show crew continued their annual group costume tradition, this time opting for Las Vegas theme. It's a far cry from last year's "Football Fright in America" theme, which saw Hoda Kotb in a blonde wig and sequin dress, channeling Carrie Underwood, who sings the is the singer of the NBC Sunday Football theme song "Waiting All Day For Sunday Night." Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager both coordinated their outfits and dressed up as Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

Other hosts who showed up for the holidays were Live's Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, who traded in last year's astronaut looks for some House of the Dragon characters.

And although Jennifer Hudson and Sherri Shepherd's talk shows are new, they proved to be pros at the costume game as they turned heads for all the right reasons.