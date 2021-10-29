Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
See Hoda Kotb, Kelly Ripa and More TV Hosts' Epic 2021 Halloween Costumes

Get into the Halloween spirit with the help of the hosts of NBC's Today, Live! With Kelly and Ryan, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and more.

By Allison Crist Oct 29, 2021 3:45 PMTags
If you've got it, haunt it!

Nobody does Halloween quite like TV hosts, and this year is no exception.

Celebrating the spooky holiday on Friday, Oct. 29 ahead of Halloweekend, the Today show crew showed out in their annual themed costumes, with this year's assignment being "Football Fright in America." 

Hoda Kotb donned a blonde wig and sequin dress, portraying Carrie Underwood AKA the voice behind "Waiting All Day For Sunday Night," the theme song for NBC Sunday football coverage. Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager were equally dolled up, dressed as Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

Meanwhile, Carson Daly and Willie Geist opted to dress as Tampa Bay Buccaneers players Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady—complete with their numerous championship rings—and Craig Melvin, one of the their 2021 Super Bowl opponents, as the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes.

Also taking a nod from this year's Super Bowl? Al Roker, who dressed as half-time performer The Weeknd. Portraying another previous half-time act, Sheinelle Jones embodied Bruno Mars.

And that's just the beginning! See Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest's billionaire space race-inspired looks and more TV hosts' spooktacular costumes by scrolling through the below gallery. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Today Show Hosts: Football Fright in America

The Today gang's all here! From left to right: Craig Melvin as Patrick MahomesAl Roker, as The WeekndHoda Kotb as Carrie UnderwoodSavannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager as Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Sheinelle Jones as Bruno MarsCarson Daly as Rob Gronkowski and Willie Geist as Tom Brady.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Today Show Hosts: Football Fright in America

Mic drop! Hoda Kotb nailed her Carrie Underwood costume.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Today Show Hosts: Football Fright in America

Peep those Super Bowl rings! Go Bucs.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Today Show Hosts: Football Fright in America

Sheinelle Jones went all out re-creating Bruno Mars' 2014 Super Bowl performance.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Today Show Hosts: Football Fright in America

What's football without cheerleaders?

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Today Show Hosts: Football Fright in America

Now that's getting into the Halloween spirit.

ABC/Lou Rocco
The View: The Viewsical

The View hosts paid tribute to their favorite movie musicals this year! From left to right: Whoopi Goldberg as Audrey II from Little Shop of HorrorsSara Haines as Nicole Kidman's Satine from Moulin RougeJoy Behar as Magenta from The Rocky Horror Picture ShowSunny Hostin as Beyoncé in Dreamgirls and Ana Navarro as Madonna in Evita.

ABC/Lou Rocco
The View: The Viewsical

The Halloween episode of The View kicked off with a special musical number, which referenced several Broadway classics.

ABC/Lou Rocco
The View: The Viewsical

Yes, Whoopi sat in her killer plant costume the entire show!

ABC
Live! With Kelly and Ryan: Astronauts

Look out William Shatner! Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest donned astronaut-esque jumpsuits giving a nod to the billionaire space race. 

Time Telepictures Television
Ellen DeGeneres: Future Ellen

Ellen DeGeneres went meta and dressed as an older version of herself for her eponymous show's final(!) Halloween special.

ABC News
Tamron Hall: Pregnant Cardi B

Tamron Hall stunned as a pregnant Cardi B.

ABC News
Tamron Hall: Naomi Campbell

Take two! The Tamron Hall Show host also rocked one of Naomi Campbell's famous runway looks.

CBS’s The Talk
The Talk: The Talk-Tacular All-Star Halloween Bash

The hosts of The Talk transformed into legendary pop stars! From left to right: Akbar Gbajabiamila as Bruno Mars, Amanda Kloots as Lady Gaga, Sheryl Underwood as Lizzo, Jerry O’Connell as Harry Styles and Natalie Morales as Ariana Grande.

CBS’s The Talk
The Talk: The Talk-Tacular All-Star Halloween Bash

The Talk's Halloween fun didn't end there, though. The hosts geared up for round two, and this time, they all went as sports legends! From left to right: Akbar as Shaquille O'Neal, Amanda as Lindsey Vonn, Sheryl as Lamar Jackson, Jerry as Tom Brady and Natalie as Megan Rapinoe.

CBS Media Ventures
Drew Barrymore: Future Drew

Drew Barrymore donned several Halloween costumes from different decades on Friday, Oct. 29's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. Here, she traveled to the future!

CBS Media Ventures
Drew Barrymore: '90s Grunge

Joined by frequent guest of the show Ross Matthews, Drew embraced her inner grunge to rock this totally '90s look.

CBS Media Ventures
Drew Barrymore: '80s Madonna

What screams "the 80s" more than Madonna?

CBS Media Ventures
Drew Barrymore: '50s Housewife

Continuing the time travel theme, Drew donned a '50s housewife costume.

CBS Media Ventures
Drew Barrymore: '20s Flapper

Finally, Drew welcomed back the Roaring Twenties in this pretty-in-pink flapper get-up!

