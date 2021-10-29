See Hoda Kotb, Kelly Ripa and More TV Hosts' Epic 2021 Halloween Costumes

Watch : Necessary Realness: Celebrities of Halloweens Past

If you've got it, haunt it!

Nobody does Halloween quite like TV hosts, and this year is no exception.

Celebrating the spooky holiday on Friday, Oct. 29 ahead of Halloweekend, the Today show crew showed out in their annual themed costumes, with this year's assignment being "Football Fright in America."

Hoda Kotb donned a blonde wig and sequin dress, portraying Carrie Underwood AKA the voice behind "Waiting All Day For Sunday Night," the theme song for NBC Sunday football coverage. Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager were equally dolled up, dressed as Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

Meanwhile, Carson Daly and Willie Geist opted to dress as Tampa Bay Buccaneers players Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady—complete with their numerous championship rings—and Craig Melvin, one of the their 2021 Super Bowl opponents, as the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes.

Also taking a nod from this year's Super Bowl? Al Roker, who dressed as half-time performer The Weeknd. Portraying another previous half-time act, Sheinelle Jones embodied Bruno Mars.