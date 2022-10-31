2022 People's Choice Awards

Why Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie Predict Kids Will Be "Shocked" By Halloween Costumes

Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, who got into the Halloween spirit as Cirque du Soleil performers, exclusively told E! News about what they think their kids will have to say.

Sometimes impressing kids can feel like walking a tightrope.
 
Just ask Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, who both soared above and beyond when they dressed up as Cirque du Soleil performers for Halloween. And although the audience and crew were amazed with their attire, the pair predict their kids will have quite a few thoughts.
 
"I think our kids are going to be a little shocked when they see us," Savannah, who is mom to Vale, 7, and Charles, 5, exclusively told E! News, noting they will ask, "'Why do you look like sea creatures from a terrible swamp that you never wanna be in?'"

Yikes.

Meanwhile, Hoda—who has two daughters, Haley, 5, and Hope, 3—noted that her girls "will be like, ‘Why do you have your bathing suit on?' You look cray, Mom.'"

The Today show crew have famously had a ghoulish time partaking in the scariest day of the year. And as Savannah pointed out, to not celebrate would feel, well, eerie. "Everyone loves it from behind-the-scenes to in front of the camera," she shared. "Everyone loves this tradition; we can't ever give it up."

The Most Epic Celebrity Halloween Costumes Ever

As for Hoda, the show's celebration adds a bit of magic every year. "You gotta have fun," she shared. "So, we rip off the news corsets every now and then—and put on these corsets."

But they're not the only TV anchors reaching new heights with their Halloween costumes. Keep reading for a look at all of your favorite hosts who slipped into their very own attire throughout the day, too:
 
-Reporting by Charles O' Keefe
 
(E! and Today are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

"Tamron Hall" Show
Tamron Hall

The Tamron Hall show goes under the sea for a special Halloween show. 

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Natalie Morales

Talk-show host by day and Megan Fox by night!

Chris Millard/Warner Bros.
Jennifer Hudson

The Jennifer Hudson Show host goes as Sister Mary Clarence while guest Terry Crews channels Mr. T. 

Sonja Flemming/CBS
The Talk

Amanda Kloots is Catwoman, Natalie Morales is Jenna Ortega, Jerry O'Connell is Thor, Akbar Gbajabiamila is Black Adam and Sheryl Underwood is Serena Williams. 

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Jerry O'Connell

Don't mess with Thor on The Talk

SHERRI/Debmar-Mercury
Sherri Shephard

Sherri's Halloween Gala was inspired by the series Bridgerton with a twist—Sherri and guests Luann de Lesseps and Cynthia Bailey were all vampires.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Jenna Bush Hager

Celine Dion has arrived at Studio 1A on Today

Sonja Flemming/CBS
The Talk

Amanda Kloots is Khaleesi from Game of Thrones, Natalie Morales is Megan Fox, Jerry O'Connell is Machine Gun Kelly, Akbar Gbajabiamila is Samuel L. Jackson and Sheryl Underwood is Megan Thee Stallion.

Instagram
Hoda Kotb

The Today host soared with her epic costume.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
The Today Show Crew

The entire Today show team was all smiles as they celebrated by wearing attire as part of their Las Vegas theme.

Chris Millard/Warner Bros.
Jennifer Hudson

The talk-show host takes us to church during her first Halloween show dressed as Sister Mary Clarence from Sister Act.

Instagram
Craig Melvin

Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee. Craig Melvin proved he was the best in the ring this year when he dressed up as Muhammad Ali.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Willie Geist

We have some "Burning Love" for Elvis Presley on Today

Instagram
Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie

The TV hosts were seen completing both a trick and a treat as Cirque du Soleil performers.

abc
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest

The duo dressed up as House of the Dragon's Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Daemon Targaryen for the 2022 Live With Kelly and Ryan Halloween special.

