Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Parody Housewives, House of the Dragon in Halloween Outtakes

Amid Live With Kelly and Ryan's Halloween special, watch this outtake video of Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest's Real Housewives and House of the Dragon spoof.

By Corinne Heller Oct 31, 2022 3:54 PMTags
TVRyan SeacrestKelly RipaCelebritiesLive With Kelly and Ryan
Watch: Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Spoof House of the Dragon

Everything was hunky dory on Live With Kelly and Ryan's Halloween special.

In a sneak peek video of outtakes from the Oct. 31 episode, obtained by E! News, co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest parody both Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and HBO's new Game of Thrones spinoff series, House of the Dragon.

Channeling the incestuous and feuding members of the dragon-riding Targaryen clan with long, platinum blond wigs, the Live stars sit down to a family dinner. Dressed as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Kelly then spoof's RHOBH's Sutton Stracke's dialogue from a 2021 RHOBH season 11 episode: "It's hard for me to sit there and pretend like everything is great and hunky dory, when it's not."

Cue Kathy Hilton's now-iconic line: "Who is Hunky Dory?"

On Oct. 28, Ryan shared a behind-the-scenes Instagram photo of himself sporting his Daemon Targaryen wig and sitting down to a salad.

"Waiting for my Negroni… Sbagliato… with Prosecco in it," he captioned the pic. #HouseoftheDragon #LiveHalloween."

photos
Stars Celebrate Halloween 2022

The Live co-host referred to the favorite drink of Emma D'Arcy, who plays Rhaenyra on the series, as she told co-star Olivia Cooke, who portrays Queen Alicent Hightower, in a now-viral TikTok video.

abc

Kelly and Ryan Halloween special, titled, Live's Multiverse Halloween: The Best in the Universe, also features more than 75 costumes and parodies of TV shows The Kardashians, Stranger Things and The Bachelorette, plus surprise cameos from celebs. 

Check out Kelly and Ryan's Halloween costumes in recent years:

abc
House of the Dragon

Kelly and Ryan play Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Daemon Targaryen respectively in Live With Kelly and Ryan's 2022 Halloween special.

Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC Entertainment
The Queen's Gambit

Checkmate! Kelly and Ryan celebrated Halloween 2021 by tapping into one of the year's most popular shows: The Queen's Gambit.

Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC Entertainment
Star Trek

The Live crew were ready to board the USS Enterprise in these Star Trek looks.

Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC Entertainment
Blue Origin Crew

Forget Blue Origin. Kelly and Ryan joined Boo Origin—a fun spoof on Jeff Bezos' space crew—for Halloween.

Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC Entertainment
Ted Lasso & Bridgerton

The morning show duo showed some love to the most beloved TV shows of 2021.

Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC Entertainment
The Jetsons

Kelly and Ryan tap into The Jetsons for one of their space-themed costumes.

Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC Entertainment
NASA Astronauts

That's one small step for man, one giant leap for Kelly and Ryan—who donned NASA space suits with guest Nick Lachey for the 2021 Halloween special.

ABC
Tiger King

As one of the must-do costume pairings of the year, Kelly and Ryan kicked off their 2020 show as feline lovers and fierce foes Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic

ABC
Schitt's Creek

These picture-perfect getups—in homage to the hit comedy series, of course—will have you shouting David! in the best way. 

ABC
Survivor...at Home

With families tackling some serious challenges all together in lockdown, the Live team gave a new meaning to what it means to be a Survivor—indoors. 

ABC
The Mandalorian

It looks like Kelly and Ryan might have had to go to a galaxy far, far away for these getups. 

ABC
The NBA & US Open Bubbles

Kelly and Ryan put quite the literal spin on the sports "bubbles" that emerged this year to keep sports going amid coronavirus. 

ABC
I Dream of Jeannie

The hosts kicked off their 2018 Halloween show dressed as genies from the 1960s TV series, I Dream of Jeannie.

David M. Russell/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
I Love Lucy

It's a family affair! Mark Consuelos joined in on the costume fun for an I Love Lucy-ish reboot as Ricky Ricardo, alongside Kelly as Lucy and Ryan as their son Little Ricky.

ABC
Charlie's Angels & CHiPs

The talk show stars wrapped up Live's Best Halloween Show Ever: The ReBOOOOt dressed as crime-fighting TV characters Jon Baker and Jill Munroe.

David M. Russell | Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
Laverne & Shirley

Ryan and Kelly got all gussied up to reenact the classic '80s show, Laverne & Shirley.

David M. Russell | Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
Saved by the Bell

In this blast to the past, Kelly and Ryan went back to high school as Kelly Kapowski and Zack Morris.

David M. Russell, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
Body Swap

The duo swapped places one Halloween by choosing to dress as their counter parts. Not too shabby!

David M. Russell, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Gamora and Peter Quill took a break from saving the galaxy to make an appearance at the Halloween special.

David M. Russell, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
Wonder People

The team at Live With Kelly and Ryan donned their armor from the Amazon, the fictional country, not the online retailer.

Lou Rocco, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
Stranger Things

Eleven and Mike escaped from the upside down to visit for the 2017 Halloween special.

David M. Russell, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, or should we say Kelly and Ryan, gear up to help the Property Brothers with some help with a reno.

Pawel Kaminski, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
Game of Thrones

Kelly and Ryan gave the camera their best look of power and grit as they pose as Daenerys Targaryen and Jaime Lannister from Game of Thrones

David M. Russell | Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
Friends

Kelly and Ryan put a modern twist on the '90s classic when they channel Rachel and Chandler from the iconic opening sequence.

Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
Cher

Kelly who? The talk show host disguised her signature platinum locks under a voluminous black wig when she dressed up as the pop legend for the 2010 VMAs. Ripa loved the look so much that seven years later she shared a throwback photo of the over-the-top look, writing, "If I could turn back time I'd be Cher every damn day."

David M. Russell, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
Kim Kardashian

Now that's a whole new side to Kelly! She channeled her inner Kim K. when replicating the reality star's iconic PAPER Magazine cover on Live! with Kelly and Michael's Halloween episode in 2015. 

David M. Russell, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
POTUS and FLOTUS

Feeling presidential? In 2016, Kelly dressed up as both Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump for a game of "First Family Feud" during the Live! With Kelly Halloween show.

Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
Pamela Anderson

Look at the size of that hat! Ripa dressed up as the famously voluptuous model on Live! With Regis and Kelly's Halloween episode in 2003.

Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
Sarah Palin

Lady in red! In 2008, Kelly took on the role of then-Republican Vice President nominee on Live! With Regis and Kelly.

David Steele, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
Toddlers and Tiaras

Best in show! In 2011, Kelly got all dolled up when she transformed into one of the pageant girls from Toddlers & Tiaras.

photos
View More Photos From Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest's Halloween Costumes Through the Years
