Bachelor Nation's Krystal Nielson Is Engaged to Miles Bowles

Krystal Nielson is giving her final rose to Miles Bowles.
The Bachelor in Paradise alum revealed on Oct. 25 that she and the entrepreneur are engaged. Posting a photomontage to Instagram set to JVKE's "Golden Hour," Krystal gave fans a peek at Miles' sunset proposal and her round diamond engagement ring. In true Bachelor fashion, she captioned the video, "For all the right reasons."
In response to Krystal finding paradise with Miles, several members of Bachelor Nation chimed in to congratulate the couple.
"Ahhhh YAY!!!" Annaliese Puccini commented on the post. "Congratulations love." Added Tenley Leopold, "Yessssssss! Cannot wait to celebrate!!! And the caption yes, girl!"
Krystal and Miles made their romance Instagram official in October 2020. The following month, she announced that they were expecting their first child together, a daughter named Andara Rose Bowles who they welcomed in March 2021.
"How is it that just 2 people can take up so much of your heart," Krystal wrote in an August 2021 Instagram post. "#LoveMyFamily."
Before her relationship with Miles, Krystal was married to Bachelor Nation's Chris Randone. The reality stars got engaged on season five of Bachelor in Paradise in 2018 and tied the knot in June 2019 during a ceremony that aired on season six. But in February 2020, Krystal and Chris announced their separation, with the duo sharing that August that they'd decided to divorce.
Two and a half months after announcing the divorce filing, Chris shared his reaction to Krystal and Miles' baby news.
"Icing on the cake for feeling truly broken," Chris, who'd originally appeared on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette, wrote on Instagram in November 2020. "But I know in my heart I'm gonna find a super dope woman and have the most beautiful babies a dad could ask for. So I'll continue to follow my heart and let God guide my path in finding an incredible woman to build & growth with."
While Krystal's journey may not have been what she initially expected, it looks like she wouldn't have it any other way.
"Miles and I met at the end of May [2020], and Chris and I split the first week of January. So you know it was, like, what five months?" the health and wellness coach, who originally appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor, told Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo on the Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation podcast in June. "And I actually wasn't planning on dating at all. I was just taking some time for myself to process and just really do me and find myself. And you know, when you're not looking for love that's when it comes and bites you in the butt."
And instead of worrying about what other people think, Krystal is focusing on her happiness.
"I think sometimes there's rules and like, 'No I need to wait this long to find someone.' But it's like, man, sometimes there's just such a magic and connection," she added. "And why should I hold myself back from experiencing something incredible that my heart is yearning for just because of rules or what other people are going to say about me?"
She continued, "This is where my heart is guiding me, and I'm going to follow it. And I'm so glad I did because now I have this beautiful family, I have this beautiful baby girl and I am living my dream life. And I got here in an unconventional way. But in hindsight, it was perfect because it's my story and it doesn't need to line up to anyone else's standards. It's my life."