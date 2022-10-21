Rachel Zegler Gives Behind-The-Scenes Look at Hunger Games Prequel

Watch : Sam Claflin Weighs in on Potential "Hunger Games" Prequel

We volunteer as tribute to go behind-the-scenes with Rachel Zegler.

Rachel gave followers a look into a day on set filming The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes—a prequel to the Hunger Games trilogy—in an Oct. 20 TikTok. The actress pointed out costars Thomas Blyth and Peter Dinklage in costume, then panned over to Flora Thiemann who was seen sitting in a makeup chair smiling at the camera.

Rachel also joked that her "least favorite person on set" is boyfriend Josh Rivera, who she met while filming West Side Story.

The 21-year-old posted the playful clip to Twitter the same day, writing, "i visited set to watch viola [Davis] be awesome and somehow became the official tour guide -- keep an eye out for some fun content captured by the one and only reece feldman from now until release."