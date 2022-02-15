Why West Side Story Co-Stars Rachel Zegler and Josh Andres Rivera Are Fueling Dating Rumors

Falling in love in America?
Rachel Zegler added fuel to the rumors that she is dating her West Side Story co-star Josh Andres Rivera on Valentine's Day with several sweet social media messages.
On her Instagram feed, the 20-year-old actress posted a cozy black-and-white selfie of the two of them together with a caption that referenced the romantic holiday: "committing valen-crimes."
On her Instagram Stories, she seemed to give a look at their Feb. 14 plans, posting clips of their Italian meal, which Josh fed her while they both giggled.
"Saucy," she wrote with the clip. "Happy love day from me and mine."
The two got close on the set of Steven Spielberg's remake of the classic movie musical. For her performance as Maria, Rachel earned the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, which made her the first Latina actress to win as well as the youngest winner in that category.
In the Oscar-nominated film, Josh, 26, played Chino, a Shark gang member who set up with Maria before she meets Tony (Ansel Elgort) at the school dance.
Dating rumors have been spreading about Rachel and Josh for over a year. The two often post videos and pics together on social media, which has led fans to think they could be a couple, though they haven't explicitly confirmed the nature of their relationship.
Around Valentine's Day last year, Rachel tweeted, "i love josh andres rivera."
Back in December, Rachel posted a series of photos to Instagram highlighting moments from 2021 that made her feel "great big love i have never felt before." The first photo was pic of her hugging Josh, who was wearing a holiday sweater. She described the pic as "spending christmas eve with a man i have never met before, maybe you know him, he seems pretty cool— like he could be the love child of iron man and john wick, idk though."
A month before, she cryptically wrote on Instagram that starring in West Side Story brought her her "best friend in the whole world," which fans quickly took to mean Josh.
Rachel doesn't just seem to be living a fairytale IRL—she will soon become a Disney princess on the big screen, too. She earned the role of Snow White in Disney's live-action remake, and production for the adaptation of the 1938 animated film will begin in 2022, per Deadline.
In June, director Marc Webb spoke about the lead actress' talents. "Rachel's extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts," he shared with Deadline. "Her strength, intelligence and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairytale."