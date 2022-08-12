Apple TV+ Has Us Breaking a Sweat with Physical Season 3 Renewal

Watch : Apple TV+ Physical Exclusive Sneak Peek

Physical still has us feeling the burn.

On Aug. 11, Apple TV+ announced Physical, starring Rose Byrne as aerobics-obsessed Sheila Rubin, has been renewed for a third season.

"I am thrilled for the opportunity to continue telling Sheila's story in creative collaboration with Rose Byrne and the rest of our incredible cast, writers and crew," Physical creator Annie Weisman said. "Rose's breathtaking, hilarious and brave performance is the north star on our show's journey of personal empowerment and transformation in '80s Southern California in all its synth-pop, sunbaked, spandex-clad glory."

Weisman went on to call the audience reception to Physical "the most deeply gratifying experience of my career."

Physical also stars Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks and Ashley Liao.

The second season finale of Physical, which premiered on the streamer on Aug. 5, saw Sheila launch her first-ever fitness video, but ended on a bit of a cliffhanger as her now-estranged husband Danny seeks half of her company.