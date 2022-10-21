See Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Kiss While Teasing New Collab

Watch : How Miley Cyrus REALLY Feels Amid Billy Ray's Romance With Firerose

Letting the music say it all.

Amid speculation that Billy Ray Cyrus is engaged to singer Firerose, the two are now teasing news of their partnership—but not in the way that you might think. Instead, the pair have announced that they are will be collaborating on a new song.

In an Oct. 21 Instagram post, Billy Ray and Firerose posted a short video of the two sharing a kiss, captioning it, "'Time' … coming soon."

This isn't the first time the two would be joining forces musically, with the pair releasing the single 'New Day" in 2021.

Following their initial duet, they went on to work together on another single, "Time," and appeared to remain close friends based on their social media activity.