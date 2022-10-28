2022 People's Choice Awards

Halloween 2022: Get In the Spooky Spirit With These Teen Thrillers

Halloween is upon us, which means it's time to get a chill by throwing on your favorite teen thrillers. See our official spooky lineup here!

Watch: Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Cast Talks Meeting "A"

Grab some fun size candies and settle in, because we have the perfect Halloweekend binge for you.

Whether you're looking for something to watch after trick-or-treating or choosing to celebrate Halloween on the couch, we have the definitive list of teen thrillers that's sure to get your spine tingling this fall. First up, the Sarah Michelle Gellar-led supernatural drama Buffy the Vampire Slayer. This late '90s show has it all: Forbidden romance, a wide selection of monsters and several Halloween-centric episodes. Watch the whole series or just a handful of episodes—we promise you won't be disappointed.

Looking for a more modern mystery? Then we recommend a back-to-back viewing of Pretty Little Liars and its spooky successor, HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. While the shows have a similar structure, the 2022 iteration has proven itself to lean even more into horror than the original.

Original Sin star Maia Reficco said as much, telling E! News in July, "Not only do we have that same core A plotline, but there's also a slasher, horror aspect that pays homage to so many iconic '90s slasher movies—but with a 2022 twist. It's telling these stories through a different lens and with a different perspective, which is incredibly exciting."

Color us intrigued.

photos
Stars Celebrate Halloween 2022

Keep reading for our full list of recommendations: 

Netflix
13 Reasons Why

While the Netflix series had more than 13 reasons why its portrayal of mental health was at times inaccurate, the show still kick-started conversations surrounding teen-suicide awareness. Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) pieces together the mystery of why his former crush Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) killed herself after Hannah leaves select classmates a series of cassette tapes explaining their effects on her high school experience. The series had a sharp pivot after the first season and concluded in 2020 after four seasons

Stream on Netflix.

The CW
Nancy Drew

The short-lived CW series Nancy Drew gave a fresh twist to the beloved crime-solving heroine. As titular star Kennedy McMann told E! News during the 2019 TV Critics Association press tour, the modern Nancy is "grappling with an extreme loss of a parent, and the loss of the future that she had depended on having because of her mother getting sick. Her college applications fell through, she decided to stay home."

McMann added, "We're seeing her desperately lonely, vying to fill that void with something, and I think if that's not relatable, I truly don't know what is. And I think it's a very normal part of growing up and navigating what one's relationship to that sort of physical intimacy is." Throw in sexy supporting stars, a cozy coastal beach town and an unsolved murder, and we're here for it. 

Stream on HBO Max.

Akiva Griffith/Amazon Studios
I Know What You Did Last Summer

The Amazon Prime Video series, which was canceled after one season, follows a group of teens who are haunted by a fatal flaw in their judgment on graduation day. To make matters worse, the ensemble cast consisting of Madison IsemanBill HeckBrianne TjuEzekiel GoodmanAshley MooreSebastian AmorusoFiona ReneCassie Beck and Brooke Bloom are being stalked by a killer who does in fact know what they did last summer. Could it be one of their own peers? 

Stream on Amazon Prime Video.

The CW
Riverdale

Drug dealers, cult leaders and murderers make up the titular town of Riverdale, where not even Archie (KJ Apa) is fully innocent. The twisted take on the Archie comic book series is chock full of love triangles, deadly mysteries and yes, even musicals. If this isn't a teen thriller, we don't know what is. 

Stream on HBO Max.

CW
The Vampire Diaries

Sink your teeth into the steamy Vampire Diarieswhich was rooted in the deliciously dark love triangle among human teen Elena (Nina Dobrev) and vampire brothers Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon (Ian Somerhalder). The supernatural thriller further moved into the depths of the underworld with spin-offs The Originals and Legends, but there was just something about the Salvatore brothers that kept us coming back for another taste even after the series ended in 2017

Stream on Netflix. 

YouTube
Scream Queens

Get ready to scream for this slasher satire! An all-star cast including Emma Roberts, Jamie Lee Curtis, Billie Lourd, Abigail Breslin, Ariana GrandeNiecy NashJohn Stamos and Keke Palmer made up this hilariously dark comedy about a group of sorority girls who are targeted by their university dean (Curtis) and a serial killer dressed as the school Red Devil mascot. 

Stream on Hulu. 

Netflix
Elite

Wealth disparity between three working-class teens on scholarship and their private school peers leads to multiple murder in this sexy Spanish thriller. María Pedraza, Itzan Escamilla, Miguel Bernardeau and Miguel Herrán lead the ensemble cast since the series debut in 2018. Season five premiered in 2022, with even more friendships tested and the killers' true intentions revealed. 

Stream on Netflix. 

Peacock
One of Us Is Lying

Peacock's One of Us Is Lying turns detention deadly as four students from different high school cliques become prime suspects in the murder of one of their peers. Can they unravel the mystery before the school year ends? 

Stream on Peacock. Season two premiered Oct. 20 on the NBCUniversal streamer.

Richard Cartwright/WB
Buffy the Vampire Slayer

It doesn't get more iconic than BuffyThe beloved '90s series follows the titular Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) as she discovers her Vampire Slayer lineage...while navigating high school. An ensemble cast including Alyson Hannigan, Charisma Carpenter, Eliza Dushku, David Boreanaz and more iconic characters propelled this teen thriller to cult classic.

Stream on Hulu. 

Netflix
The Society

Although the fan favorite series lasted only one seasonThe Society captivated audiences as the ultimate teen drama, answering: What would happen if all the wealthy parents in a New England town disappeared? High schoolers played by Rachel Keller, Kathryn NewtonAlex FitzalanJack MulhernKristine FrosethToby Wallace and Gideon Adlon scramble to create a functioning society on their own—all while trying to solve the mystery of what's really going on. 

Stream on Netflix.

JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX
Outer Banks

Based in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, the fictional mystery series centers on the social divide between wealthy seasonal residents ("Kooks") and the locals ("Pogues"). A group of Pogue teens search for the truth about what happened to their leader John B. (Chase Stokes) and his missing father, and their sleuthing leads to a treasure map that might change everything. "I think it's exciting for kids to see the journey of teenagers on-screen, exploring and learning about themselves through some larger-than-life events," Stokes exclusively told E! News in July 2021, calling season two "very high octane." 

Stream on Netflix.

Freeform
Pretty Little Liars

Freeform series Pretty Little Liars has spurred multiple spin-offs and a highly anticipated reboot, but its O.G. series ruled teen TV for seven years. Five best friends, played by Lucy Hale, Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell and Sasha Pieterse, fall apart after their clique leader Alison disappears. One year later, the estranged pals start to receive threatening text messages from a mysterious "A," who vows to expose their darkest secrets.

Stream on HBO Max.

HBO Max
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

Much like its predecessor, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin tells the story of a new group of liars—played by Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles and Maia Reficco—who must solve a mystery from their parents' past while being harassed by a masked assailant. 

Freeform/Frank Ockenfels
Cruel Summer

The most popular girl in school disappears without a trace—and her wannabe just may know where she is. Freeform's Cruel Summer navigated three different timelines to tell dual coming-of-age stories, with one far more sinister than the other. Add in a twist ending, and we're hooked. 

Stream on Hulu. 

Matt Klitscher/Amazon Studios
The Wilds

A group of misfits played by Helena HowardChi Nguyen, Sophia AliShannon BerryJenna ClauseReign EdwardsMia HealeyErana James and Sarah Pidgeon crash land on a remote island on their way to a wellness retreat. It's Lord of the Flies at first, but flashbacks prove that each teenage girl is not who she seems. Season two can't come soon enough. 

Stream on Amazon Prime Video. 

Warner Bros. Television Distribution
Veronica Mars

The halls of Neptune High were far safer thanks to teen detective Veronica Mars (Kristen Bell), who uncovered the truth about what really happened to her best friend Lily (Amanda Seyfried). A slew of celebrity guests stars ranging from Paul Rudd to Jessica Chastain added to Veronica's side cases as she tracked down a killer. Lisa Rinna and real-life husband Harry Hamlin even played a married couple in the first season! But most important, the lead character of Veronica was a stunning twist on the classic noir sleuths beyond the era of Sam Spade. She turns her camera on, and goes to work. From love triangles to stakeouts, Veronica Mars is an iconic force of nature that stands the test of time. 

Stream on Hulu. 



