Halloween 2022: Get In the Spooky Spirit With These Teen Thrillers

Grab some fun size candies and settle in, because we have the perfect Halloweekend binge for you.

Whether you're looking for something to watch after trick-or-treating or choosing to celebrate Halloween on the couch, we have the definitive list of teen thrillers that's sure to get your spine tingling this fall. First up, the Sarah Michelle Gellar-led supernatural drama Buffy the Vampire Slayer. This late '90s show has it all: Forbidden romance, a wide selection of monsters and several Halloween-centric episodes. Watch the whole series or just a handful of episodes—we promise you won't be disappointed.

Looking for a more modern mystery? Then we recommend a back-to-back viewing of Pretty Little Liars and its spooky successor, HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. While the shows have a similar structure, the 2022 iteration has proven itself to lean even more into horror than the original.

Original Sin star Maia Reficco said as much, telling E! News in July, "Not only do we have that same core A plotline, but there's also a slasher, horror aspect that pays homage to so many iconic '90s slasher movies—but with a 2022 twist. It's telling these stories through a different lens and with a different perspective, which is incredibly exciting."

Color us intrigued.