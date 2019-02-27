The Scooby gang got back together again. Pretty much the entire cast of Buffy the Vampire Slayer (and some favorites from Angel) reunited at a Wizard World convention and posted all the pics to prove it.

Alyson Hannigan, Charisma Carpenter, James Marsters, Amber Benson, Nicholas Brendon, Clare Kramer, Julie Benz, Iyari Limon, Alexis Denisof, James Leary and Amy Acker all gathered for a weekend of comic book convention fun.

Significant missing Buffyverse faces included Sarah Michelle Gellar, David Boreanaz, Anthony Stewart Head, Michelle Trachtenberg, Eliza Dushku and Emma Caulfield. Series creator Joss Whedon weighed in on the big reunion on Twitter.