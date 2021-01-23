Sophia Ali & Helena Howard Reveal What It Takes to Film The Wilds

Watch : Why Evangeline Lilly Doesn't Want a "Lost" Reboot

The Wilds may be a TV show but it's still pretty intense to make.

For an exclusive chat with E! News, co-stars Helena Howard and Sophia Ali opened up about what it took to film the Prime Video survivalist drama. The Wilds follows a group of teenage girls as they try to survive on a deserted island after their plane crashed while heading to an empowerment retreat.

What the girls don't realize? They're actually a part of a social experiment, the Dawn of Eve. Still, the characters are put through the ringer as they fight off starvation, dehydration and mental health struggles.

Thus, it wasn't surprising when Helena and Sophia revealed that it took quite a bit to transform them into the Unsinkable Eight.

"I had like a hairpiece and I was always in not very much clothes and I have tattoos, so they had to cover it up," Sophia detailed to E! News. "So, it would take about an hour for my whole process."