Bachelor NationKylie JennerCelebs on VacationShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

I Know What You Did Last Summer Series Teases Terror to Come With New Pics

See how Amazon Prime Video's TV adaptation of I Know What You Did Last Summer compares to the original 1997 film.

By Alyssa Ray Aug 11, 2021 11:16 PMTags
TVCelebritiesEntertainment
Watch: Freddie Prinze Jr. Reflects on "I Know What You Did Last Summer"

A summer Amazon Prime users will never forget.

On Wednesday, Aug. 11, the streaming service released a batch of first look photos for its TV adaptation of I Know What You Did Last Summer. The new tease left us eager for fall, as Amazon Prime Video confirmed that the series will premiere on Friday, October 15.

Not to mention, the new images of the cast—which includes Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck and Brooke Bloom—highlights a horrifying new mystery, which is appropriate since the series is based off Lois Duncan's 1973 suspense novel.

"One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer," Amazon Prime Video's description teased. "As they try to piece together who's after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town—and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly."

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2021 Guide

Now before you start thinking you have déjà vu, we'd like to remind readers that Duncan's novel also inspired the '90s film franchise of the same name. The 1997 film, which starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe and Freddie Prinze Jr., followed a similar plot but, instead of graduation day, the accident in question took place on the Fourth of July.

photos
I Know What You Did Last Summer Turns 20: See the Cast Then and Now

Trending Stories

1

Heidi Montag Slams Lauren Conrad for Treating Her Like a "Dog"

2

David Schwimmer Sets Record Straight on Jennifer Aniston Romance Rumor

3
Exclusive

Savannah Chrisley Reveals Why She's Giving Ex Nic a Second Chance

As of now, there's no word on whether Hewitt and Prinze Jr., whose characters were still alive in the sequel film, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, will appear in the new series.

While we wait for more news about the TV adaptation, scroll through the first look images below!

Akiva Griffith/Amazon Studios
A Mirror Message

A warning reads, "I know what you did last summer."

Akiva Griffith/Amazon Studios
Dancing in the Dark

Brianne Tju and Madison Iseman's characters share a moment in the dark.

Akiva Griffith/Amazon Studios
Scream Queen

Madison Iseman's character holds back a scream in this first look image.

Columbia Pictures
The Original Cast

Before Amazon Prime Video's TV adaptation, there was a 1997 film of the same name, starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe and Freddie Prinze Jr.

Akiva Griffith/Amazon Studios
The Accident

Chaos ensues after an accident on graduation night in the new series.

Columbia Pictures
The Accident in the Film

See how the new accident compares to the scene from the original 1997 film.

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Heidi Montag Slams Lauren Conrad for Treating Her Like a "Dog"

2

David Schwimmer Sets Record Straight on Jennifer Aniston Romance Rumor

3
Exclusive

Savannah Chrisley Reveals Why She's Giving Ex Nic a Second Chance

4

Influencer Kaitlyn McCaffery in Coma After Scooter Accident in Bali

5

Bachelorette's Justin Shares Why Blake's Journey Felt "Weird"