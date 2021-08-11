I Know What You Did Last Summer Series Teases Terror to Come With New Pics

Watch : Freddie Prinze Jr. Reflects on "I Know What You Did Last Summer"

A summer Amazon Prime users will never forget.

On Wednesday, Aug. 11, the streaming service released a batch of first look photos for its TV adaptation of I Know What You Did Last Summer. The new tease left us eager for fall, as Amazon Prime Video confirmed that the series will premiere on Friday, October 15.

Not to mention, the new images of the cast—which includes Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck and Brooke Bloom—highlights a horrifying new mystery, which is appropriate since the series is based off Lois Duncan's 1973 suspense novel.

"One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer," Amazon Prime Video's description teased. "As they try to piece together who's after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town—and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly."