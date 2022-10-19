Jana Kramer Recalls Smashing Pantry Door With a Bat Amid Ex Mike Caussin's Cheating

Maybe next time he'll think before he cheats.
On an Oct. 19 episode of the Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, Jana Kramer alleged that her ex-husband Mike Caussin, whom she divorced in 2021, cheated on her with "more" than 13 women during their marriage. The One Tree Hill alum, who cited his alleged infidelity as one of the a reasons for their breakup, then detailed her volatile way of dealing with her feelings of having her "dream" for her family taken away.
"I shattered so many things in my house," she said, laughing. "There was this pantry door—He wanted it to say, 'Pantry door.' I'm like, 'Would you like to label every door?'—So me and my girlfriends, we took a bat to it and we just shattered it."
The country singer continued, "I destroyed all of his XBoxes and all those things that he said was his only vice. I wrote all over his tux. I went real crazy for a minute."
Mike, a former NFL tight end, has not publicly responded to Jana's comments. Prior to their divorce, the couple separated temporarily in 2016 amid cheating allegations involving the athlete. In 2019, he told viewers on the actress' podcast Whine Down with Jana Kramer that the year they split, he underwent rehab for "sex addiction." He added that he had had "relapses", but "no sex outside the marriage."
In April 2021, Jana filed for divorce from the athlete after six years of marriage, citing "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery." The separation was finalized legally the following July.
In November 2021, Jana wrote on Instagram about one difficult part of sharing custody of their kids Jolie, 6, and Jace, 3: Not getting to spend every holiday with them.
"Happy Thanksgiving! I'm beyond thankful for my beautiful babies," she wrote. "My heart hurts not being with them today and I have a feeling whether it's the first holiday apart or the 30th there will always be an ache in the heart…BUT how grateful and thankful I am that I'm their momma."
On Red Table Talk, the actress broke down in tears thinking about splitting up the kids' time during the holidays again. "I know we're both in better situations but I think about this year," she said. "My kids won't wake up in my house Christmas Day. That one's going to hurt."
She added, "That's like when I get like, that's not fair," she said. "He took away my dream too of what I wanted for my family. That's not fair."