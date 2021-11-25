Jana Kramer Reflects on First Thanksgiving Without Her Kids After Mike Caussin Divorce

Jana Kramer is trying to find the gratitude in a difficult situation.
More than four months after finalizing her divorce from Mike Caussin, the former One Tree Hill star found herself celebrating Thanksgiving on Nov. 25 without her two kids: Jolie, 5, and Jace, 2.
"Happy Thanksgiving! I'm beyond thankful for my beautiful babies," she wrote on Instagram with a family photo captured by Amalia Karaman. "My heart hurts not being with them today and I have a feeling whether it's the first holiday apart or the 30th there will always be an ache in the heart…BUT how grateful and thankful I am that I'm their momma."
The country singer added, "Thinkin of all the others that are having a ‘first' holiday of loss or missing or just a difficult time. Let it out and then let's eat and drink our feelings."
Soon after her post, Jana received support from many famous moms including Jessie James Decker, Brittany Aldean and Deanna Stagliano.
"Happy Thanksgiving," the Bachelor Nation member wrote in the comments section. "What precious angles He has blessed you with."
Back in April, Jana announced her breakup from Mike after nearly six years of marriage.
"I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give," the Whine Down podcast host shared. "Please know that I still believe whole heartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can't fight any longer."
Jana added, "It's time to heal. Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful."
Since their divorce was finalized, both Mike and Jana have appeared to step their feet back in the dating world. But both have made an agreement that they won't be introducing their kids to "random people."
"I won't want to meet someone's kids or introduce my kids to anyone until we're in a serious relationship," Jana explained to Us Weekly. "I think it's important to really, like, be solid in the relationship. Mike and I are really good with that. We've been [keeping an] eye on that. It needs to be, like, something serious."