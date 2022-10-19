Dancing With the Stars: Gabby Windey and Wayne Brady Earn Perfect Scores on Prom Night

There's nothing like a little nostalgia to lighten the mood.
After Selma Blair's emotional exit on the Oct. 17 episode of Dancing With the Stars, the Oct. 18 episode took things back to prom night with plenty of big hair, puffy sleeves and no shortage of impressive routines.
In fact, it was a night to remember for The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy, who earned the first perfect score of the season with their tango to "Good Girls Go Bad" by Cobra Starship and Leighton Meester.
Not to be outdone, Wayne Brady and his partner Witney Carson also earned a perfect 40 for their samba to Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock's "It Takes Two."
It was also a noteworthy evening for Jessie James Decker and her partner Alan Bersten, who won the Dance Marathon at the end of the episode, which in all likelihood saved them from elimination.
Unfortunately, the same could not be said for Heidi D'Amelio and her partner Artem Chigvintsev and Joseph Baena and his partner Daniella Karagach, who found themselves in the bottom two after tonight's scores, last night's scores, the scores from the Dance Marathon and the fan vote were combined.
While judge Carrie Ann Inaba voted to save Joseph, judges Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman all voted to save Heidi, which meant the end of the road for Arnold Schwarzenegger's son and Daniella.
"This was an incredible, incredible experience," Joseph said after his elimination. "I'm a little emotional because I've loved this so much. I've loved learning how to dance and I don't think I'm going to stop."
Dancing With the Stars returns for Michael Bublé night on Oct. 24 at 8 p.m. on Disney+.
For a full recap of the latest Dancing With the Stars scorecard, keep scrolling.