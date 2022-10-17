Nicola Peltz Just Made a Convincing Case to Bring Back '90s Thin Brows

While attending the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, Nicola Peltz decided to revive the '90s thin eyebrows, proving the bushy, thick look is no longer the reigning beauty trend.

By Alyssa Morin Oct 17, 2022 5:39 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetTrendsVictoria BeckhamBeautyCelebritiesBrooklyn BeckhamE! Insider
Watch: Victoria Beckham Reflects on Brooklyn & Nicola Peltz's Wedding

Nicola Peltz's latest beauty move is raising eyebrows—literally.

The Bates Motel alum proved that the less is more approach can have a major impact, as she stunned in a head-turning little black dress and fresh-faced makeup at the Academy Museum Gala on Oct. 15 in Los Angeles.

And while her effortless style certainly grabbed attention, it was her super skinny thin brows that stole the spotlight. Turns out, bushy brows are no longer the only option now that the 27-year-old is bringing back the divisive '90s trend.

A-listers such as Kate Moss, Drew Barrymore, Salma Hayek and even Nicola's mother-in-law Victoria Beckham popularized the look with razor-sharp arches decades ago. However, Nicola's brows were given a more modern feel, as her makeup artist Yumi Mori created dimension and smoothness to her finely feathered hair.

Making the thin brows appear less shocking, Yumi kept the actress' makeup simple, adding a classic cat-eye, bronzy eyeshadow and enough coats of mascara that her lashes were full but not dramatically done. A nude lip and barely-there blush completed her overall look.

photos
Most Iconic Eyebrows of All Time

It's clear the Transformers actress isn't afraid to switch up her style, as she debuted bleached eyebrows during Paris Fashion Week earlier this month. Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner were a few stars who followed suit while attending the runway shows in France.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Trending Stories

1

Singer Mikaben Dead at 41 After Collapsing During Performance in Paris

2

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Unite for Their First Photos Together

3

Tom Brady Screams at Bucs Teammates During Game Against Steelers

Nicola's revival of the '90s thin brows at the Academy Museum Gala may divide the internet, but there's no denying her look was anything short of spectacular. And she wasn't the only celeb to show up and show out.

Take a peek at all of the other star-studded guests at the event—including Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez's viral photo together, Olivia Wilde's glitzy gown and more.

Tyrell Hampton
Selena Gomez & Hailey Bieber
Tyrell Hampton
Selena Gomez & Hailey Bieber
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Selena Gomez
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Hailey Bieber
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Olivia Wilde
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Julia Roberts
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Amal Clooney & George Clooney
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Emma Stone
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Jodie Turner-Smith
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Kerry Washington
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Lily Collins & Charlie McDowell
Amy Sussman/WireImage
Keke Palmer
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Selma Blair
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Ava DuVernay
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Allison Janney
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
Christina Ricci
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Glenn Close
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Tilda Swinton
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Alexandra Daddario
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Alicia Vikander
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
John Cho
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Leslie Mann & Judd Apatow
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Alexa Demie
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Beckham
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Diego Boneta
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Natasha Lyonne
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Rebel Wilson
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Eiza González
Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

Singer Mikaben Dead at 41 After Collapsing During Performance in Paris

2

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Unite for Their First Photos Together

3

Tom Brady Screams at Bucs Teammates During Game Against Steelers

4
Exclusive

Teresa Giudice Reacts to Joe Gorga’s Hope for a Reconciliation

5

Brian Austin Green Shares Cute Photos of His Kids and Sharna Burgess