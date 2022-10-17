Nicola Peltz Just Made a Convincing Case to Bring Back '90s Thin Brows

Watch : Victoria Beckham Reflects on Brooklyn & Nicola Peltz's Wedding

Nicola Peltz's latest beauty move is raising eyebrows—literally.

The Bates Motel alum proved that the less is more approach can have a major impact, as she stunned in a head-turning little black dress and fresh-faced makeup at the Academy Museum Gala on Oct. 15 in Los Angeles.

And while her effortless style certainly grabbed attention, it was her super skinny thin brows that stole the spotlight. Turns out, bushy brows are no longer the only option now that the 27-year-old is bringing back the divisive '90s trend.

A-listers such as Kate Moss, Drew Barrymore, Salma Hayek and even Nicola's mother-in-law Victoria Beckham popularized the look with razor-sharp arches decades ago. However, Nicola's brows were given a more modern feel, as her makeup artist Yumi Mori created dimension and smoothness to her finely feathered hair.

Making the thin brows appear less shocking, Yumi kept the actress' makeup simple, adding a classic cat-eye, bronzy eyeshadow and enough coats of mascara that her lashes were full but not dramatically done. A nude lip and barely-there blush completed her overall look.