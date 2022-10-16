Olivia Wilde Showcases Sheer, Sparkling Look at Academy Museum Gala

Watch : Warner Bros. Denies Conflict With Olivia Wilde Amid Latest Allegation

Sheer perfection.

Olivia Wilde made sure all eyes were on her as she walked the red carpet at the Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 15. In a fashionable free-the-nipple moment, the 38-year-old dazzled in a see-through skin-tight silver gown with a pink feather trim detail by Alexandre Vauthier.

She accessorized with silver drop earrings and a dainty collection of rings. For glam, Olivia—who has been dating Harry Styles for nearly two years—styled her dirty blonde locks straight and tucked behind her ears and kept her makeup look soft and natural.

The star-studded event also brought out Selena Gomez, Lily Collins, Emma Stone, Kerry Washington, George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney, Hailey Bieber, Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas, and more, as well as Oscar winners Julia Roberts and Tilda Swinton, who were honored with the Icon Award and the Visionary Award, respectively. (See all the stand-out red carpet looks here).