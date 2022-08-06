Nicola Peltz Beckham Reflects on People Who “Hurt My Heart” in Tearful Selfies

Watch : Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Are MARRIED!

Nicola Peltz Beckham wants the world to know that's it's okay not to feel okay.

The Transformers star, 27, was unafraid to get vulnerable in a poignant Instagram post about how she handles difficult days and people who try to bring her down. Alongside her message, Nicola included a series of photos that feature her teary-eyed in bed with a stuffed animal.

"Sometimes I find it hard to show the sad bits of me," she captioned her Aug. 5 post. "Growing up with seven siblings and two very strong parents, made me really tough, they hammered it into me to not let people bring me down or hurt my heart. It made me put such a wall up to protect myself especially in this industry."

It's a barrier that she's hoping to break down moving forward.

"We all have days where people make you feel bad and it's okay to be hurt by it," she continued. "I just thought I would write something because I never show this side of me here. I wanted to show this side of me. I love you all so much and truly appreciate all of your support."