Empire Co-Stars Grace and Trai Byers Expecting First Baby Together

Grace and Trai Byers are growing their empire.

The Empire actress shared that she and her husband of six years are expecting their first child together, she wrote on Instagram on Oct. 14. In the sweet post, the couple is posed on the red carpet on opening night of Trai's Broadway show The Piano Lesson.

In the first photo, Grace is cradling her growing belly while wearing a coral halter-neck gown. In the second photo, both parents-to-be have their hands lovingly on her baby bump.

"Happy Opening Night on your Broadway Debut, my beloved King," she wrote. "Words absolutely fail when it comes to describing how deeply and overwhelmingly proud we are of you, @traibyers. What a night!"

Producer Devon Franklin commented, "My brother was a revelation last night!!! Congratulations!!!! I'm so excited to be an uncle!!!!!! Love y'all forever and a day!!" And actress Teyonah Parris added, "CONGRATULATIONS to you both on the amazing journey ahead to parenthood!!"

Grace, 38, and Trai, 39, met on the set of Empire in 2015. They got engaged in the fall of 2015 and married in a private ceremony on the beach on Grand Cayman Island—where she grew up—on April 14, 2016.