Topher Grace and Wife Ashley Hinshaw Expecting Baby No. 3

That 70s Show alum Topher Grace shared that his wife Ashley Hinshaw is pregnant with the couple's third child during an interview with Kelly Clarkson. See his sweet announcement.

Topher Grace and Ashley Hinshaw are about to be outnumbered.

The Home Economics actor, 44, revealed he and his wife are expecting their third child together during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Giving Ashley a special shoutout, he added, "We're excited and I'd like to take this moment on national TV to say how beautiful and amazing she is."

Topher and Ashley, 34, who married in 2016, are also parents to daughter Mabel Jane, 5, and a second child born in 2020. The actor joked to host Kelly Clarkson that as his family has grown, the reactions from those around the couple have changed with each kid.

"Everyone says on the first baby they're like—CONGRATULATIONS," the BlacKkKlansman actor said. "On the second, they're like—congratulations and on the third baby, it's—congratulations?—with a question mark."'

However, Kelly was enthusiastic about the news, responding, "That's exciting. Your family is getting even bigger, that's good." Prompting Topher to add, "Yeah. check back with me in about a year."

The soon-to-be father of three clearly has a sense of humor.

 

While Topher will soon have his hands full a trio of young kids at home, the actor is also about to be an on-screen parent to a teenager on Netflix's That '90s Show.

 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The upcoming That '70s Show spinoff is centered around the Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Topher and Laura Prepon's characters—Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti, respectively—as she spends a summer with her grandparents Red and Kitty Forman.

While Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will reprise their characters throughout the series, many of the original stars from That '70s Show will make appearances—including Topher, Laura, Ashton Kutcher, Mila KunisWilmer Valderrama and Tommy Chong

(E! News and NBC are both part of the NBC/Universal family.)

