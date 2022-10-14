Exclusive

RHOBH's Lisa Rinna Reacts to Getting Booed at BravoCon 2022

Lisa Rinna had a surprising reaction after getting booed during Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' BravoCon panel. Plus, hear what she thinks about Kathy Hilton's "bully" comment.

By Paige Strout Oct 14, 2022 9:08 PMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesLisa RinnaReal HousewivesBravoThe Real Housewives Of Beverly HillsCelebritiesEntertainmentNBCUKathy Hilton
Watch: Lisa Rinna REACTS to Getting BOOED at BravoCon 2022

Lisa Rinna's BravoCon 2022 experience started off with a not-so-pleasant welcome from fans.

Upon joining her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars onstage for the "Thrills in Beverly Hills: Presented By Tresemmé" panel on Oct. 14, the reality star was booed by some fans in the audience. Lots of people would take offense to this, but Lisa's reaction to it is quite the opposite.

"Everybody was very worried that I was booed," she exclusively told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes after the panel, "and I take it as a rite of passage, like a wrestler. It's like wrestling."

Having watched plenty of wrestling during her childhood, Lisa noted that "if you were booed, you were the star." And a star she is, having been a RHOBH mainstay since joining the series on season five in 2014.

The Bravolebrity added that she may even consider a future career in the WWE, before joking, "I think I would be smashed and killed instantly."

photos
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Must-See Moments

Though Lisa was unphased by attendees booing her, fans are curious how she'll react to crossing paths with co-star Kathy Hilton at the convention. The two have been at odds since Lisa accused Kathy of having a "meltdown" and insulting cast members during the group's Aspen trip this season.

As for how Lisa thinks they will act upon reuniting? She told Erin, "We're cordial to each other like we always would be."

Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo

Things between the two will heat up on the show's three-part season 12 reunion, as Kathy tells Lisa in the reunion trailer, "You are the biggest bully in Hollywood, and everyone knows it."

But just as she brushed off the booing, Lisa brushed off Kathy's insult and even poked fun at it in a now-deleted Instagram post featuring her M&M's character. However, there is one person Lisa said Kathy's words felt reminiscent of.

"Donald Trump," she stated. "He always says, 'And everybody knows it, and everyone knows it, and everyone knows it.' I'll leave you with that."

Hear more from Lisa in the full interview above, and scroll down to see every star at BravoCon. For more BravoCon scoop, check out E! News' The Rundown on Snapchat.

Part two of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills three-part season 12 reunion airs Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Behati Prinsloo Returns to Social Media With Eyebrow-Raising Post

2
Exclusive

RHOBH's Lisa Rinna Reacts to Getting Booed at BravoCon 2022

3

Harry Potter Actor Robbie Coltrane Dead at 72

DIRECTV/Rhodes Creative Group
Teresa Giudice
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Garcelle Beauvais
Heidi Gutman/Bravo
Jerry O'Connell, Teresa Giudice, Dorinda Medley, Karen Huger & Jill Zarin
Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo
Lisa Rinna
Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo
Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb
DIRECTV/Rhodes Creative Group
Kathy Hilton, Ashley Darby, Teresa Giudice & Whitney Rose
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Sutton Stracke
Ralph Bavaro/Bravo
Captain Sandy Yawn, Amrit Kapai & Nicholas Kouchoukos
T BAR
Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, Rachel Fuda, Jennifer Fessler & Jackie Goldschneider
Instagram
Josh Flagg, Brad Goreski, Kyle Richards & Teddi Mellencamp
Ralph Bavaro/Bravo
Julia Lemigova, Fraser Olender, Meredith Marks & Reza Farahan
DIRECTV/Rhodes Creative Group
Madison LeCroy
Instagram
Meredith Marks, Sara al Madani, Nina Ali, Caroline Brooks, Meredith Marks & Caroline Stanbury
DIRECTV/Rhodes Creative Group
Whitney Rose, Teresa Giudice, Ashley Darby & Kathy Hilton
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Joe Gorga
DIRECTV/Rhodes Creative Group
Ashley Darby
Heidi Gutman/Bravo
Teresa Giudice & Dorinda Medley
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Gia Giudice & Christian Carmichael
DIRECTV/Rhodes Creative Group
Kathy Hilton
Instagram
Meredith Marks & Caroline Stanbury
Heidi Gutman/Bravo
Teresa Giudice, Dorinda Medley & Karen Huger
DIRECTV/Rhodes Creative Group
Clare Crawley
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Frank Catania
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Anila Sajja
DIRECTV BravoCon
Kathy Hilton
Heidi Gutman/Bravo
Jerry O'Connell
Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Behati Prinsloo Returns to Social Media With Eyebrow-Raising Post

2
Exclusive

RHOBH's Lisa Rinna Reacts to Getting Booed at BravoCon 2022

3

Harry Potter Actor Robbie Coltrane Dead at 72

4

The Sweet Way Blake Lively Supported Ryan Reynolds' Soccer Team

5

Big Sean and Pregnant Jhené Aiko Reveal Sex of Their Baby