RHOBH's Lisa Rinna Reacts to Getting Booed at BravoCon 2022

Watch : Lisa Rinna REACTS to Getting BOOED at BravoCon 2022

Lisa Rinna's BravoCon 2022 experience started off with a not-so-pleasant welcome from fans.

Upon joining her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars onstage for the "Thrills in Beverly Hills: Presented By Tresemmé" panel on Oct. 14, the reality star was booed by some fans in the audience. Lots of people would take offense to this, but Lisa's reaction to it is quite the opposite.

"Everybody was very worried that I was booed," she exclusively told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes after the panel, "and I take it as a rite of passage, like a wrestler. It's like wrestling."

Having watched plenty of wrestling during her childhood, Lisa noted that "if you were booed, you were the star." And a star she is, having been a RHOBH mainstay since joining the series on season five in 2014.

The Bravolebrity added that she may even consider a future career in the WWE, before joking, "I think I would be smashed and killed instantly."