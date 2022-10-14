RHOBH's Lisa Rinna Reacts to Getting Booed at BravoCon 2022

Lisa Rinna's BravoCon 2022 experience started off with a not-so-pleasant welcome from fans.
Upon joining her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars onstage for the "Thrills in Beverly Hills: Presented By Tresemmé" panel on Oct. 14, the reality star was booed by some fans in the audience. Lots of people would take offense to this, but Lisa's reaction to it is quite the opposite.
"Everybody was very worried that I was booed," she exclusively told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes after the panel, "and I take it as a rite of passage, like a wrestler. It's like wrestling."
Having watched plenty of wrestling during her childhood, Lisa noted that "if you were booed, you were the star." And a star she is, having been a RHOBH mainstay since joining the series on season five in 2014.
The Bravolebrity added that she may even consider a future career in the WWE, before joking, "I think I would be smashed and killed instantly."
Though Lisa was unphased by attendees booing her, fans are curious how she'll react to crossing paths with co-star Kathy Hilton at the convention. The two have been at odds since Lisa accused Kathy of having a "meltdown" and insulting cast members during the group's Aspen trip this season.
As for how Lisa thinks they will act upon reuniting? She told Erin, "We're cordial to each other like we always would be."
Things between the two will heat up on the show's three-part season 12 reunion, as Kathy tells Lisa in the reunion trailer, "You are the biggest bully in Hollywood, and everyone knows it."
But just as she brushed off the booing, Lisa brushed off Kathy's insult and even poked fun at it in a now-deleted Instagram post featuring her M&M's character. However, there is one person Lisa said Kathy's words felt reminiscent of.
"Donald Trump," she stated. "He always says, 'And everybody knows it, and everyone knows it, and everyone knows it.' I'll leave you with that."
Hear more from Lisa in the full interview above.
Part two of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills three-part season 12 reunion airs Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
