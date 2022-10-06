RHOBH Reunion Trailer: Kathy Hilton Gets Back at "Bully" Lisa Rinna in Epic Showdown

Watch : Kyle Richards SPEECHLESS If THIS Celebrity Appeared on RHOBH

Everything has led to this.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion trailer is finally here. Needless to say, the ladies have plenty of things to discuss, from Erika Jayne's comments about Garcelle Beauvais' son, Jax, to Kathy Hilton's alleged Aspen trip "meltdown" and more. And if Bravo's first teaser at the three-part reunion promises anything, it's that this year's RHOBH reunion may one of the show's most dramatic yet.

The trailer opens by teasing the aftermath of the hours-long taping, and things aren't looking good for the group. It seems Kathy and Lisa Rinna's ongoing feud and reunion showdown have taken their toll on Kyle Richards, who appears to be a mess by the end of the night—so much so that the ladies may skip out on the traditional end-of-taping toast.

"You fight with everybody," Kathy tells Lisa, hinting at some of her co-star drama from seasons past. "What you did to my sister [Kim Richards] and you drove Lisa Vanderpump off the show. I mean, the list can go on and on."