Jamie Lee Curtis Teases Her Surprise Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Cameo

Watch : Jamie Lee Curtis on What's Scarier: Real Housewives or Halloween

2022 is a year of reunions for Jamie Lee Curtis and Kyle Richards.

In addition to teaming up with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star to take down Michael Myers in the new movie Halloween Ends, Jamie Lee will make a brief appearance on RHOBH's season 12 reunion, which begins Oct. 12. And although she previously stopped by the show earlier this season for charity, the actress admitted that she's never actually watched the Bravo series.

"I've never seen an episode of Housewives," she exclusively told E! News while promoting the horror film. "I don't know anything about it except that I saw a trailer where Kyle was crying, and I called her immediately and said, 'Why are you crying? What happened?'"

Kyle's crying in the reunion trailer is mainly due to the ongoing feud between her half-sister, Kathy Hilton, and co-star Lisa Rinna. While the trailer promises an explosive confrontation between the two ladies, Jamie Lee said she knew to stay out of the drama during her reunion appearance.