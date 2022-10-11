Natalia Bryant Shares Late Dad Kobe’s Moving Message on Mental Health

Watch : Vanessa Bryant Honors Kobe on His 44th Birthday

Natalia Bryant is honoring her dad Kobe Bryant's legacy.

In honor of World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10, the model shared a video of the late NBA player speaking out about the importance of mental health awareness.

"First, I think it's getting over the stigma of it being something that is embarrassing or a sign of weakness. It is not a sign of weakness," Kobe said in the clip from mental health organization Why We Rise's 2019 campaign. "I think that's step one. Then, it's opening up and sharing that experience with others. That's how you build a community of strength."

The late NBA legend added, "By getting others to open up and share their journey and share their stories you wind up inspiring each other."

In the one-minute video, Kobe shared that he has seen "too many kids get too discouraged" by their mental health journeys taking time and not happening overnight, sharing, "That's not how it works, you do it step by step. One foot in front of the other. Day by day."