See Vanessa Bryant Join Daughter Natalia Bryant at USC Family Weekend

Watch : Vanessa Bryant Speaks Out After $16 Mil Victory Against L.A. County

The Bryant family has a whole lot of Trojan pride.

Vanessa Bryant and her daughter Natalia Bryant showed off their school spirit while at the University of Southern California's annual Parents Weekend, a celebration created by the university for parents to visit students on campus.

To commemorate the moment, the proud mom shared a sweet compilation video documenting the mother-daughter duo's time together. She captioned the Oct. 8 post, "USC Parents Weekend with my baby @nataliabryant."

For the occasion, the two went all out in wardrobe department, sporting the school's red and white colors. As shown in the Instagram clips, Vanessa and Natalia couldn't help but smile as confetti gets blasted them during the weekend festivities, which also included dancing and singing along to some good music including Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell's "Ain't No Mountain High Enough."