Bling Empire's Kevin Kreider Reveals Where He Stands With Ex-Girlfriend Devon Diep

Bling Empire's Kevin Kreider is no longer crashing on that mattress on the floor.
That's right: The Netflix reality series' perennial bachelor is still together with on-again, off-again girlfriend Devon Diep, whom he reunited on season three of the show. Plus, to make things even better, the couple is now living together in Los Angeles!
"She moved from Boston to live with me," Kreider told E! News exclusively at Christine Chiu's season three screening party on Oct. 5. "Living together is great, we've just had some unfortunate apartment situations."
And what exactly are these tough situations? Kreider revealed that the couple is now in the middle of their third move in just six weeks of living together, which has made things "a little tense."
But luckily, the two remain happily in love—so much so that Kreider could see Diep coming on as a full-time cast member in season four.
"I think we need more hot girls on our show!" he quipped. "I think she's really eager to be somebody who's a natural beauty, and to bring the Vietnamese culture to the spotlight more."
During season three, Chiu brought Kreider and Diep back together during a trip to Paris Fashion Week, where they shared an emotional reunion. The two had previously broken up in 2016.
"The feelings are still there for her," Kreider revealed to Chiu on the show. "We ended really badly. It was the first months I was recovering from alcoholism. I was just too mentally messed up to actually be in a relationship, but I knew she was the one at the time."
But their reunion caused some frosty feelings within the cast. When Diep joined Kreider at a party during the season's finale, ex Kim Lee noted in a confessional that she may have had to "break his heart" for Kreider to "finally realize Devon is the one for him."
And now, Kreider revealed he is no longer as close with Lee—as well as with fellow cast members Kelly Mi Li and Kane Lim.
"Around this time, Kim and I would typically be talking about the show and what's going on and stuff, but didn't get a call from her or text message," he said. "I think she's being a little bit more respectful to the relationship now. Kelly and I don't really talk that much about relationship stuff. I think it's also true with the dynamic with Kane—I don't think I feel comfortable talking to him about relationship stuff."
Watch Kreider and Diep's reunion on Bling Empire season three, now streaming on Netflix.