Christine Chiu Defends "Queen" Kathy Hilton Amid "Petty" RHOBH Drama With Lisa Rinna

Watch : Kathy Hilton Weighs In on Kyle Richards' RHOBH Future

Bling Empire's Christine Chiu may not have a Beverly Hills diamond (yet), but she does have thoughts on the Bravo cast's latest feud.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills know that Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna have been at each other for the latter part of season 12. Lisa not only accused her co-star of having a "meltdown" on the group's Aspen trip, but also claimed Kathy insulted certain cast members during the outburst, including her sister, Kyle Richards.

But Lisa's recounts of what went down are not how Kathy remembers them, and it looks like things between the two will soon come to a head on the show's three-part season 12 reunion, which begins Oct. 12.

As a fellow reality TV star and close friend of Kathy's, Christine gave her two cents on the situation at her Bling Empire season three screening at The Pendry in West Hollywood on Oct. 5. She exclusively told E! News, "I think that there is a lot of pettiness, competition, jealousy."