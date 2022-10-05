Bachelor in Paradise: Why Teddi Wright Made a Shocking Exit Unannounced

The first Bachelor in Paradise season eight rose ceremony brought the drama—but it was nothing compared to how the episode ended.
As the roses started to get handed out, the already-established couples—Andrew and Teddi; Brandon and Serene; Michael and Sierra; Logan and Shanae; and Casey and Brittany—all made things official.
Jacob eventually gave his rose to Lace, despite also kissing Kira and Hailey earlier in the evening. Justin gave his rose to Genevieve, even after Genevieve threw a fit because he accepted a one-on-one dare with Victoria. After being linked to Hunter in the early going, Johnny averted course and gave his rose to Victoria. Lastly, Romeo, who had succeeded in making himself the early villain on the island, gave his rose to Jill as a peace offering.
With all of the roses doled out, Kira, Hunter and Hailey were the first castoffs of the season.
But the beach didn't stay empty for long, as James Bonsall and Aaron Clancy, both alums from Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette and season seven of Bachelor in Paradise, hit the sand in all their shirtless glory.
James and Aaron both came in with date cards for a double date—and they wasted no time in making things incredibly uncomfortable.
James selected Shanae, while Aaron picked Genevieve. As any Bachelor Nation historian can tell you, Shanae called out Genevieve for sleeping with Aaron during the Women Tell All special after Clayton Echard's season, an allegation that Genevieve still denies.
Talk about an awkward first date!
Surprisingly, Shanae and Genevieve got along on their group outing, and both women left impressed with their suitors.
"Everything that's happened today surprised me in the best way," Genevieve said about Aaron. "It's such an unexpected turn. I'm shocked."
Shanae was similarly smitten with James, calling their connection "effortless."
Back at the resort, things weren't so rosy.
After Rodney Mathews from Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette arrived, Teddi was immediately infatuated, which signaled that the writing was on the wall for her connection with Andrew.
"I've been struggling as to why I haven't been as affectionate," Teddi told Andrew after pulling him away from the group. "I want to give that in a relationship. I feel like you deserve that in a relationship. I don't know why I'm not doing that."
Andrew kept a cool head, but unloaded his emotions once back around the group.
"I've just been dumped," Andrew said. "I wanted it to work so badly. But she wasn't really feeling it. There was something there. I know it's there. I was trying to make it blossom, stoke the fire a little bit. It just didn't catch."
After breaking things off with Andrew, it reasoned to assume that Teddi was going to run straight into the arms of the newly-arrived Rodney.
However, that's not what happened. Quite the opposite, in fact.
"I came here to meet Andrew and it didn't work, so now I want to go," Teddi said after packing her bags. "I want to get married and I want to have kids and I want to love someone. I want to be affectionate with them. But I just don't think it's going to happen here now."
Teddi left paradise without saying goodbye to anybody, which left everybody shocked. Especially left in the dark was Rodney who, just moments after her sudden departure, asked "Do you guys know where Teddi's at?"
Uh, we've got some bad news.
