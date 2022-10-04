Why Romeo Alexander Found Himself in Tears on Bachelor in Paradise

Watch : Bachelor in Paradise DRAMA Breakdown!

This Romeo may never find his Juliet.

During the Oct. 3 episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Romeo Alexander found himself at odds with several of the ladies after pursuing many of them at once. Heading into the episode, Romeo seemed dedicated to Jill Chin, who he picked after slighting Kira Mengistu in the season premiere.

But Romeo's heart wasn't solely set on Jill, as Michelle Young's ex attempted to kiss Brittany Galvin ahead of the rose ceremony. This left Jill understandably enraged. "Usually, people who get a second chance do something with it," she said in a confessional. "Bro, at least have a little bit of respect for me."

When Romeo tried to explain himself to Jill, she made it clear that she had zero interest in his excuses and walked away. "Bye," she snapped at her former fling. "I've already wasted my time."

As Romeo continued to pursue her, Jill accused him of playing games, which she called "so stupid."