Bachelor in Paradise Implodes as Ivan and Aaron Exchange Threats: See Who Went Home Tonight

Just when it seemed like this week would be completely lovey-dovey on Bachelor in Paradise, things suddenly took an ugly turn.
On Tuesday, Sept. 21, the show kicked off with lingering drama between Kendall Long and "Grocery Store" Joe Amabile, leaving Ivan Hall as the odd man out, given that Kendall lost interest in him and had never fully gotten over Joe. Sadly for Kendall, Joe's feelings for Serena Pitt had gotten too strong for him to think about anyone else.
Later, Ed Waisbrot arrived on the beach and took Natasha Parker on a date, where they clicked and kissed. Demar Jackson was another newbie and took Chelsea Vaughn on a date, but there wasn't much magic. However, fear not—there will be more about Chelsea in a moment.
Maurissa Gunn felt frustrated that Riley Christian wasn't opening up emotionally, but they shared a heart-to-heart and both admitted to falling in love with each other. Also strengthening their bonds were Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin, along with Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb.
But the beach's good vibes quickly blew away. After everyone had to evacuate the beach due to a storm, Aaron Clancy tried to cement his connection with Chelsea by walking a makeshift runway for her. Then, Ivan decided to shoot his shot and pulled her aside, and they shared a kiss, which immediately made Aaron freak out, as Aaron is known to do.
"I will slap that stupid beard off his face," Aaron said about Ivan. "That guy's such a little sneaky bitch bag." As if we hadn't gotten the gist, Aaron added, "He's a desperate little bitch boy. Dude is built like a chopstick—I'll snap him in half."
The two quickly got heated, with Aaron telling Ivan, "You literally lied to my f--king face." Ivan got right up to Aaron's face and said, "Walk off now. How do you feel about it? What are you about to do about it?"
While we await next week's three-hour episode to see how everything plays out, keep reading to see the one person who went home this week.