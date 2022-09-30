How Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Are Supporting Victoria Beckham at Fashion Week

Watch : Nicola Peltz Addresses Alleged Feud With Victoria Beckham

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are making their love for Victoria Beckham known worldwide.

The former Spice Girls member shared a photo of a few familiar faces who came out to support her during Paris Fashion Week, including her son Brooklyn, his wife, David Beckham, 20-year-old son Romeo Beckham, Anna Wintour and British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful.

"It's Paris baby!!" Victoria captioned the Sept. 30 Instagram post. "I'm so grateful for my family, @BritishVogue and @VogueMagazine for always supporting me on this journey xx VB."

The designer's post comes just a week after Nicola squashed rumors—which stemmed after she didn't wear a Victoria gown to her April wedding—implying there is tension between the two of them.