Selma Blair Brings the Ballroom to Tears With Her Emotional Performance on Dancing With the Stars

On the Sept. 19 season premiere of Dancing With the Stars, Selma Blair made everybody cry and a Sex and the City favorite got sent home.

It's a whole new era of Dancing With the Stars.

After 30 seasons on ABC, the celebrity dance competition shifted to Disney+ for its season 31 premiere—and it did not disappoint. 

Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro were joined by a returning judges' panel of Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli for the big premiere party, which challenged the group of 16 new competitors to dance to a song that "makes them turn up."

First, the good news. TikTok star Charli D'Amelio wiped the dancefloor with the competition, earning a whopping 32 points for her Cha Cha to Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" with partner Mark Ballas.

In second place, Wayne Brady and partner Witney Carson earned 28 points for their impressive Cha Cha routine to Carl Carlton's "She's a Bad Mama Jama (She's Built, She's Stacked)."

The most emotional moment of the evening was saved for Selma Blair and her partner Sasha Farber, who danced the Viennese waltz to David Cook's "Time of My Life." Selma, who is competing after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, brought many in the ballroom to tears, including judge Carrie Ann and fellow contestant Jordin Sparks.

Selma broke down into tears herself while receiving her scores, saying, "I'm so grateful, I'm so grateful." She and Sasha found themselves in a third place tie with Drag Race star Shangela and her partner Gleb Savchenko, with both teams racking up 27 points.

When it came time for the first elimination of the season, Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino and partner Koko Iwasaki had the lowest judges' score with 16 points, but were saved by the fan vote.

photos
Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Cast: Did 5 Random People Even Know the Celebs?

The bottom two consisted of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and her partner Pasha Pashkov and Sex and the City star Jason Lewis and his partner Peta Murgatroyd. When left up to the judges, they all voted to save Teresa, eliminating the former Calvin Klein model.

"I am so sad that I have to go home," Jason said. "This has been amazing. This is such a wonderful group of people. There's so much talent here. To get to see how wonderfully everyone did and how supportive everyone has been, it's been great."

Find out who packs their bags next when Dancing With the Stars returns for Elvis Night on Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.

For a full scoreboard update after Week One, keep scrolling!

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas

Week 1: 32 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Wayne Brady and Witney Carson

Week 1: 29 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Shangela and Gleb Savchenko

Week 1: 28 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Selma Blair and Sasha Farber

Week 1: 28 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy

Week 1: 28 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart

Week 1: 27 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong

Week 1: 26 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev

Week 1: 24 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach

Week 1: 23 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel

Week 1: 21 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater

Week 1: 21 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke

Week 1: 20 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov

Week 1: 20 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten

Week 1: 20 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki

Week 1: 17 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Jason Lewis and Peta Murgatroyd

Week 1: 18 points (Eliminated)



