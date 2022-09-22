Kim Kardashian Learned About Khloe's Surrogate the Day Tristan Thompson's Paternity Suit Leaked

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Gets EMOTIONAL Over Baby No. 2 Scandal

We doubt this is how Khloe Kardashian wanted to break her baby news.

During the season two premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians, out Sept. 22, it was revealed that the Good American founder shared her surrogacy news to sister Kim Kardashian right as Tristan Thompson's paternity suit was making headlines.

It all went down in the same gym scene in which Kim learned of the lawsuit last season. "I have a little problem," Khloe confided in her sister in the never-before-seen footage. "I need to talk to you."

As Kim took her younger sister off speaker phone, she learned that Khloe and Tristan decided to do an embryo transfer into a surrogate. A stunned Kim held her hand to her mouth and replied, "Oh my god."

Khloe later clarified the timeline surrounding the procedure, noting that the embryo transfer occurred days before Thanksgiving and she found about "Tristan's situation the first week of December."

"It's just so close, I wouldn't want anyone to think I did this after the fact," she told the cameras. "Why would I wanna have a baby with someone who's having a baby with somebody else?"