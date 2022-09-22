The Kardashians: Kylie Jenner Slams Tristan Thompson Over "Unforgivable" Behavior

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Gets EMOTIONAL Over Baby No. 2 Scandal

The Kardashian-Jenners stick together no matter what.

The Kardashians season two premiere episode, out Sept. 22, revealed exactly how Khloe Kardashian's family supported her after news broke that Tristan Thompson had fathered a child with another woman last year—while also expecting his second child with Khloe.

The Hulu cameras got candid confessions from Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner about the scandal.

In a confessional, Kylie shared, "I'm just really disappointed in Tristan. I think it's really f--ked up that he knew he had another baby on the way with somebody else, which makes me uncomfortable to put someone in that position, especially when there's a child involved."

She added, "This was just really unforgivable in my books."

Kim, Kris, Kendall and Kylie gathered together to discuss the situation, with Kim saying that they're "going to rally around her and just be super supportive."

At one point in the conversation, Kylie whispered, "I just didn't like the fact that Tristan knew that this was happening."