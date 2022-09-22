The Kardashians: "Bamboozled" Khloe Kardashian Tells All on Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Breaks Silence on Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson

What should've been a joyful time for Khloe Kardashian turned out to be a difficult one.

During the season two premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians, out Sept. 22, the Good American founder got candid about how Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal put a damper on their own baby boy news.

"Obviously, it's just really private and I just don't want this to get out right now," a tearful Khloe said in a confessional, "‘cause I want to protect my mental well-being as well as the surrogate's and all of that. It's just been a lot to go through all at the same time."

While Khloe wanted this experience to be "amazing," she said it was a "a different experience." According to Khloe, the embryo transfer occurred days before Thanksgiving and she found about "Tristan's situation the first week of December."

On why she's chosen to clarify the timeline, Khloe told the cameras, "It's just so close, I wouldn't want anyone to think I did this after the fact. Why would I wanna have a baby with someone who's having a baby with somebody else?"