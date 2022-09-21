How Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Is Reacting to Husband Adam Levine's "Inappropriate Behavior"

It hasn't been rainbows and butterflies for Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine's marriage in recent days.
The Victoria's Secret model, 34, and the Maroon 5 star, 43, made headlines this week after the singer was accused of and later denied having a year-long affair with Instagram model Sumner Stroh.
While Prinsloo has yet to speak out publicly about the affair allegation, a friend of the couple is sharing insight into her current state. "Behati is upset but she does believe him that there was no physical affair," the insider exclusively tells E! News. "They have been together this entire time. She feels they are happily married and is shocked to find out what was going on behind her back."
The source adds that while there are "no excuses for his inappropriate behavior," Levine maintains "it was nothing physical."
"He's disappointed in himself and upset that he has hurt his family like this," the insider adds. "It's a wake-up call and has made him realize that he has a lot to work on."
As the "She Will Be Loved" wrote in his Instagram Story denial on Sept. 20, "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."
Levine and Prinsloo, who tied the knot in 2014, are parents to kids Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4, and are currently expecting their third child together. "In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family," Levine added of his past behavior. "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world."
As Levine continues to make headlines, one of his past interviews is raising eyebrows. Back in 2009, Levine was featured in an article for Cosmopolitan's "Fun Fearless Males," during which he was asked why guys cheat.
"Instinctively, monogamy is not in our genetic makeup," he told the outlet at the time. "People cheat. I have cheated. And you know what? There is nothing worse than the feeling of doing it."
E! News has reached out to Prinsloo and Levine's rep for comment and has not heard back.